Is Amanda Bynes ready for a comeback? Former child star ‘flooded’ with interview offers, possible reality TV

Amanda Bynes has been flooded with offers to return to television, with invites to be on interviews and reality shows. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Amanda Bynes has the media running after her lately as the world awaits the star’s next big move.

The former child star, famous for her roles in films like Easy A and What a Girl Wants, as well as television shows like The Amanda Show and What I Like About You, recently had the internet buzzing as she revealed she wanted to end her conservatorship, likening it to Britney Spears’ saga.

With a much faster ending to her own conservatorship drama than the princess of pop, Amanda has been able to move forward with her life and look forward to marrying her boyfriend of three years, Paul Michael.

Amanda has been offered multiple television spots and a possible reality show since ending her conservatorship

As reported on by Entertainment Tonight, Amanda relayed her feelings about the ending of her time under restrictions, telling ET through her attorney David A. Esquibias that she was feeling happy and excited for the future.

She added that she will “continue to prioritize” her health and ensure that she maintains her well-being above all else.

David A. Esquibias also spoke directly to TMZ to update them on the actress’ status, revealing that she has been “flooded” with offers to return to television and maybe even be on a reality show down the road.

after 8 years, amanda bynes has been freed from her conservatorship 🤍 pic.twitter.com/zMZlS0gCOw — old MTV (@notgwendalupe) March 22, 2022

Despite the potential temptations, Amanda appears to not be ready to take a step back into the spotlight quite yet, though big names like the New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Wall Street Journal, Vanity Fair and Elle have all hounded her for interviews.

Amanda’s fiance revealed that Amanda is ‘the best thing that ever happened’ to him

The actress’ long-time beau seems to have his wife-to-be’s back and couldn’t help himself from gushing about her in an exclusive interview with E! online in 2020.

“We go on walks and work every day, like to get coffee, and talk about living together one day,” he said at the time. The duo currently do not live together but have plans to move in to an L.A. rental together sometime in the near future.

“We take good care of each other and we’re understanding of one another and she is a good listener and we’re there for each other,” Michael continued while adding that he and Amanda “have the best time” and that “she is the best thing that ever happened” to him.

With fans eagerly awaiting wedding updates there has already been speculation that the duo got hitched in secret after they were spotted wearing rings on their ring fingers.

The couple has yet to publicly confirm or deny the rumors.