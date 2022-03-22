Judge official terminated Amanda Bynes’ conservatorship: What will she do now?

A judge granted the termination of Amanda Bynes’ conservatorship. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

After almost nine years, Amanda Bynes’ conservatorship was ended.

Amanda’s mother, Lynn, was her conservator. Lynn was first granted temporary conservatorship in August 2013 following a 30-day psychiatric hold.

Lynn was given full conservatorship in October 2014 after Amanda was arrested for driving under the influence, had extended stays in a psychiatric facility, irresponsibly spent her money, and even claimed that doctors implanted a microchip in her brain.

Amanda Bynes’ conservatorship ends after nine years

Although Bynes was not present for the hearing, Judge Roger L. Lund granted the termination. He said, “The conservatorship is no longer needed or required, and therefore, the petition of termination is granted. She’s done everything the court has asked over a long period of time.”

Amanda has been staying out of the limelight for the past several years to focus on herself and move forward.

In 2019, Amanda earned her associate’s degree and she is continuing to finish her degree at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. In February, she filed to end her conservatorship and relocated to Los Angeles with her fiance, Paul Michael.

After her conservatorship was ended today, Amanda thanked her fans in a statement to People magazine. She said, “Following today’s decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time. I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years.”

What will Amanda Bynes do now?

Although her statement was brief, she gave hints as to what she will be doing next now that her conservatorship is terminated.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She continued, “In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter. I am excited about my upcoming endeavors — including my fragrance line — and look forward to sharing more when I can.”

In October of 2020, Amanda Bynes began going back to school for her bachelor’s degree at California’s Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. Her degree is still in progress, but she has some ideas on what she will be pursuing when the time is right.

Her attorney, David Esquibias, told People that she is “very entrepreneurial” and was looking into fragrances. At the time, she was considering pursuing perfume as well as a clothing line, but since she is still working on her degree, there are many options for what Amanda will pursue.

She has expressed interest in starting her own clothing line, telling fans, “I’m really looking forward to starting my clothing line, and I’m hoping that in the near future it will be out online.”

Although Amanda has deleted a lot of her old Instagram posts and accounts, her most recent account has a few posts remaining and the bio reads, “check back for updates on new fragrance!”

Although the clothing line remains up in the air, Amanda seems set on releasing a fragrance line in the near future.