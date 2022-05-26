Ice-T hits back after Coco Austin criticized for putting Chanel in a stroller

Ice-T and Coco Austin have clapped back at criticism over their parenting style. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Rapper Ice-T has hit out at those who criticized his wife, Coco Austin, for her parenting skills after their 6-year-old daughter Chanel was placed in a baby stroller.

Fans of the 43-year-old model were quick to question the parents’ wisdom after Coco posted a picture on Instagram of herself and Ice-T doing some shopping with a very bored-looking Chanel sitting in a stroller.

Some fans complained in the comments that Chanel was far too old to be treated in such a manner and that the child needed to do her own walking.

Ice-T questioned why people are talking about Chanel being in a stroller

And now, the 60-year-old rapper has spoken out about the criticism by implying folks should have more important things to talk about.

Ice-T retweeted an article about the incident and wrote: “Lol… CNN? Really? MFs ain’t got s**t else to talk about.. F em all. Smh. Lol.”

The Law & Order: SVU star later followed up with another tweet about not paying too much attention to what people may think about you. However, it’s unclear if this tweet was directly related to the Chanel controversy.

He wrote: “CLASSIC ICE COLD FACT: ‘Don’t worry about what people Think about you… Cause they probably don’t Think about you that much anyway….’”

Coco Austin has also hit out at the haters

Coco Austin has also not taken the criticism lying down. She took to Twitter to say, “Oh lord!! Really people? The world loves to criticize literary everything i do!”

Austin then echoed her husband’s words with another tweet, complaining that there were more significant problems in the world right now than her pushing Chanel around in a stroller.

“This stroller thing trending right now about me using a stroller to push Chanel around is ridiculous! Isnt there a war & mass shootings going as we speak & you’d rather mess with my mothering? SMH.”

The initial picture that called all the fuss was put on Instagram earlier this week and was taken at the vacation resort Atlantis Bahamas. Coco captioned it by writing: “A stroll through the [Atlantis Bahamas] shops…Chanel is so over it unless theres something cool to see.. Her face transitions instantly.”

Ice-T and Coco Austin married in 2002, and Chanel was later born in 2015.