Coco Austin is all oiled up in a string bikini

Coco Austin got oiled up for some sunbathing, wearing a thong bikini bottom and a barely-there bikini top that had her bust popping out. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/Admedia

Coco Austin was letting her goodies hang out for her fans to enjoy, and the results were eye-catching.

The 43-year-old actress, model, web personality, and dancer, whose real name is Nicole Natalie Austin, put just about everything she has out there on display. Her 6-year-old daughter Chanel was at the camera helm taking the snap.

Wearing an itsty bitsy, teeny weeny bikini, Coco looked ready to take on summer as she settled in for a nice, oily sunbathing session.

Coco wore a tiny bikini and slathered herself in oil for a sunbathing session

Coco looked like an oiled-up beach goddess as she casually rocked her bright-pink hair, which she kept tied back at the nape of her neck while lying down on a poolside chair.

Resting her head against her hands, Coco showed off her impeccable pink manicure in the process as she smiled at the camera.

Her reflective shades gave a glimpse of her daughter, though it was hard to make out exactly what the tiny protege was wearing.

Looking super fit and toned, Coco’s bikini top was nearly invisible as she leaned against her chest, pushing her bust out to the sides, a mint-green, halter-style string peeking out from under her pulled-back hair.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Coco’s bum shone out seductively as well, appearing firm and smooth as she cheekily decorated them with a shiny, pink bikini bottom.

Coco is still married to baby daddy Ice-T

The busty blonde continues to make waves with her racy posts, often leaving fans disgruntled about her parenting choices, as evidenced when she was recently blasted for pushing her 6-year-old around in a stroller, but her private life has appeared to be a little less bumpy.

Coco met her baby daddy, rapper Ice-T, way back in 2001, and the pair married a few years later.

Chanel was born in November of 2015, and the family unit has seemed to be as happy as ever since welcoming their bundle of joy.

The trio reportedly resides primarily in Newark, New Jersey, having spent a handful of years waiting to move into their plush pad while renovations were being done.

The luxury condo is said to sport some massive television sets, a giant closet dedicated solely to Coco’s huge shoe collection, and another area where she houses all of her clothes.