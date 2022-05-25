Coco Austin in busty latex mini-dress bursts out for ‘memories’

Coco Austin took to her Instagram stories recently to share a sizzling throwback snap of herself lying down next to a motorcycle while practically bursting out of her red latex dress. ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Coco Austin took to her Instagram stories to share a sizzling hot throwback snap of herself and the busty actress took on an entirely different vibe from her usual blonde look.

While the actress and long-time wife of rapper Ice-T is well-known for sharing some seriously sultry pics online, this recent story share competed nicely with her other revealing snaps.

Wearing a tight, red, latex mini-dress and donning a brunette wig for a major switch-up, Coco took her social media page by storm for yet another hot post that was on display for her followers’ eyes only.

Coco bursts out of red latex while lying next to a motorcycle

In the sexy snap that Coco put up on her stories earlier, the beauty could be seen lying down next to a motorcycle for a very seductive pose that undoubtedly had all her fans drooling.

Coco propped herself up with one arm that rested under her head as the other arm draped sensually across her outstretched hip.

Pic credit: @coco/Instagram

Stretching out next to a shiny red motorcycle, the stunner practically burst out of her tight dress as the latex minidress’ upper half only just barely covered up the sensitive parts of her ample chest while leaving next-to-nothing to the imagination as she spilled out of the low-cut top.

Coco matched her dark wig with her eye-liner for a truly dazzling look and she finished off her ensemble with silver heels and silver bangles on her wrist while captioning the shot with, “I love this pic…black hair…Memories.”

Coco was recently blasted for putting her 6-year-old in a stroller

Ever the Instagram glamour queen and sex symbol, Coco does not always receive love from her fan base.

Pic credit: @coco/Instagram

Just this week, Coco was put on blast after toting her 6-year-old daughter around in a stroller while out and about in the Bahamas, sharing a snap of a bored-looking Chanel sitting in a stroller while her famous parents smiled for their vacation selfie.

Fans of the couple were not amused by the photo as they flooded her comment section with their critiques.

Pic credit: @coco/Instagram

“She looks like she’s over being in a baby stroller 😩 😂,” shared one astute person, with others following up with, “I love you coco but .. a stroller…,” “Why she in a stroller …,” and “Isn’t she like 6 yrs old! Should she be out of a stroller by now?!”

There were a select few followers who rushed to back up the couple for their stroller choice, the majority appeared to only want to criticize the stars for allowing their big kid to be pushed around.