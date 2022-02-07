Hugh Jackman thanks his supporters and calls Broadway experience ‘magical’

Hugh Jackman is currently starring in The Music Man. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

Hugh Jackman has dusted off his tap dance shoes! The actor has been wowing audiences in Broadway’s The Music Man, following a recent COVID-19 scare.

Jackman, 53, has been preparing for his leading role as Harold Hill in the musical for ages. The show was in pre-production before the COVID-19 pandemic started and Broadway shut down. The production has, since, gone into rehearsals and began previews, before suffering through a major outbreak of the virus.

Around Christmas, The Music Man shut down because of a COVID spread. It was reported that “nearly 60 cast and crew members have tested positive since rehearsals.”

Among those 60 were Jackman and his leading lady, Sutton Foster. After canceling multiple performances, now, the show is back on track and set to open on February 10.

Hugh Jackman thanks his supporters

The Wolverine actor got emotional in his recent Instagram post. Posting a short video, he said, “I just wanted to say thanks” to his supports. He went on the express that being on Broadway is an “incredible, magical blessing.”

Due to safety precautions, “stage-dooring” is no longer an acceptable practice in the theater community. Many shows, on and off Broadway, are requesting that audience members make a prompt exit following the show to avoid the cast and crew getting any additional exposure.

Jackman addresses this in his video. He said, “To all of the people coming to the show, the audiences… because of COVID, I am not allowed to sign and do things like that, I get to go out and wave. But I don’t get to tell you how grateful I am that you’re coming and how grateful I am for your support.”

“We feel it up on stage, and I love you,” he added.

Hugh Jackman heals from COVID-19

Fans were relieved to hear that Jackman made a speedy recovery from his illness. The actor announced that he had contracted COVID-19 on December 28 by posting an Instagram video.

Jackman wrote, “I just wanted to make sure you heard this from me. I tested positive for covid. Mild symptoms and looking forward to getting back on stage ASAP! Sending love for a happy and healthy new year.”

A few days later, on January 6, Jackman posted a health update. Masked up to walk his dog outside, the actor captioned his post, “First morning out in 10 days. Feels amazing and cold.”

“Most importantly though, I’d like to give a shout out to all healthcare workers around the world. The mental and physical toll this pandemic must be taking on you and your families is unimaginable. Your dedication to help those in need is next level. I am grateful for all of you,” he continued.

He has since expressed that he’s made a full recovery. So, it appears as though “the show must go on!”

Broadway’s The Music Man is set to open on February 10, 2022.