Hugh Jackman teases Ryan Reynolds about Wolverine appearance in Deadpool 3

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds as Wolverine and Deadpool. Pic credit: Fox

The first two Deadpool movies have proven that the Merc With a Mouth has an obsession with Wolverine.

He has mocked Wolverine. He tried to one-up the big death moment from Logan, saying as much in his voice over in Deadpool 2.

In the end credits of Deadpool 2, he even went back in time and killed his X-Men Origins – Wolverine self (as well as Ryan Reynolds before he could accept the Green Lantern role).

Outside of a clip from X-Men Origins – Wolverine in that post-credit scene, there likely is no chance Hugh Jackman ever appears in a Deadpool movie, or any other movie as Wolverine again.

That didn’t stop Jackman from teasing fans and Ryan Reynolds about an appearance in Deadpool 3.

Hugh Jackman teases Deadpool 3 Wolverine appearance

Hugh Jackman was with a police officer and posted their interaction on Instagram on Saturday.

In the video, the NYPD police officer told Ryan Reynolds to give Hugh Jackman a cameo role in Deadpool 3. While standing offscreen, Jackman agreed (in a joking manner) and the officer said he would give Reynolds a ticket if he didn’t comply with his request.

Jackman then left the following caption on the video:

“Office Dobkowski is doling out incredibly smart career advice for you @vancityreynolds. Sharing is caring.”

This is funny and is likely a joke since Hugh Jackman said after making Logan that he never planned to return as Wolverine, believing that he finished off the character perfectly and it was time for someone new to reboot Wolverine fresh at Marvel.

“If seven years ago that had happened I’d be like, ‘Oh yeah!’ but I knew it was the right time for me to leave the party — not just for me, but for the character,” Jackman told The Daily Beast.

“Somebody else will pick it up and run with it. It’s too good of a character not to.”

Deadpool 3 is at Marvel now

When Disney acquired Fox, most Deadpool fans felt Marvel would pass on the movie franchise since it was R-rated and Marvel is about family-friendly movies.

Luckily, Kevin Feige believes that there would be room for an R-rated Deadpool 3 movie in the MCU and said Ryan Reynolds would be back.

“It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now,” Feige said. “It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor.”

“We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun,” he shared.