Deadpool will be in the MCU according to Ryan Reynolds

When Disney purchased Fox, fans of Marvel Comics got very excited because it meant the X-Men were coming back home to the MCU (as well as the Fantastic Four).

However, Deadpool fans worried that the move to Disney would kill the very successful Deadpool franchise. The reason for the fear was that Deadpool was R-rated and Disney does not make R-rated movies.

The fears ended today. In an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Ryan Reynolds said that the third Deadpool movie would happen at Marvel Studios.

“Yeah, we’re working on it right now with the whole team,” Reynolds replied. “We’re over at Marvel [Studios] now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It’s kinda crazy. So yeah, we’re working on it.”

The first Deadpool movie came out in 2016 and was a massive success, making $363 million domestically and $801 million worldwide. That total ranks as the second-best R-rated movie ever released worldwide.

The second Deadpool movie made $324 million domestically and $786 million worldwide. While that was a drop, it is now the third highest-grossing R-rated movie (worldwide) of all time.

Together, the two Deadpool movies grossed $1.587 million worldwide. While Disney doesn’t do R-rated movies, there is still a chance they make it under the Fox banner. They already said they will release the harder rated Fox movies on Hulu rather than Disney+.

Deadpool was a Fox property since he is considered part of the overarching X-Men world.

As a matter of fact, the second Deadpool movie included X-Men member Colossus, X-Men villain Juggernaut, and included Easter eggs, like the cast of X-Men: Dark Phoenix in a cameo and post-credit scenes that made fun of Wolverine.

There is no word yet on when Marvel will bring in the X-Men movies to their movie world, but Ryan Reynolds said that they are at least working on a story for the third Deadpool movie right now.

Bob Iger reiterates what he's said before: There's room for an R-rated Deadpool at a Disney-owned Fox — Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) February 5, 2019

Bob Iger also previously said that Deadpool would remain R-rated.