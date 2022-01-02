Hugh Jackman opens up about relating to his ‘The Music Man’ character and his relationship with his late father

Hugh Jackman opened up about his role in Broadway’s The Music Man. Pic credit: Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Carrie-nelson

There’s trouble in town with Broadway’s revival of The Music Man. This production kicked off previews on December 20, 2021, but quickly came to a halt after the leading actors, Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, fell ill with COVID-19.

The musical has now canceled performances until January 5, 2021. It is still expected to have its opening show on February 20, 2022. Jackman announced that he tested postive on December 29 by sharing a video on his Instagram account.

The Greatest Showman star wrote, “I just wanted to make sure you heard this from me. I tested positive for covid. Mild symptoms and looking forward to getting back on stage ASAP! Sending love for a happy and healthy new year.” Days prior he posted a video of him walking through a New York City park, celebrating a white winter for the Australian actor.

Now, in more recent news, Jackman opened up to CBS about playing Harold Hill in The Music Man and his relationship with his late father.

Jackman on relating to Harold Hill

Speaking to CBS News anchor Jane Pauley, Jackman talked about his long relationship with the iconic musical. He shared that his first-ever stage experience was The Musical Man. He went on to say that he relates to the main character, sleazy salesman Harold Hill. Jackman expressed that the character is “little of a cockeyed optimist.” He went on to say, “Yeah, I am. I am an optimist.”

The character, Harold, is a con-man who finds himself at crossroads when he falls in love with a small-town’s librarian Marian. Talking about the good in his character, Jackman said, “Harold Hill loves danger. He gets off that train because they’re talking about, there’s no way he could do what he does in this town. No, no, not in Iowa. They’ll see through him. They’re too tough for him. And that’s when he goes, oh, gentlemen, you intrigue me! He’s like, All right, and now I’ve got a challenge.”

Jackman opens up about his father

In the same interview, the X-Men actor opened up about his relationship with his father, who passed away from complications with Alzheimer’s in September 2021. Sharing his experience, Jackman told CBS, “It’s just the first time I’ve talked about it, so it’s a bit hard. But when I went to see him in June, he would smile, and he was there.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

He continued to say, “And he would connect. But in many ways, he was gone as well.”

On September 6, 2021, Jackman shared his father’s passing on Instagram. He posted a grainy image of the man, writing, “In the early hours of Father’s Day (AU), my Dad peacefully passed away. And whilst there is deep sadness, I am filled with such gratitude and love.”

He continued to write, “My Dad was, in a word, extraordinary. He devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray he is now at peace with God.”

Previews for The Music Man are expected to kick off on January 5, 2022.