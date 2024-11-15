Here’s why Meghan Markle faces criticism from this ‘queen’

Meghan Markle may be married to a prince, but she is facing severe backlash from another type of royal, a “culinary queen” this time.

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, have been trying to rebrand themselves as separate entities because the couple’s current brand of Harry and Meghan isn’t working.

The supposed rebranding began with Prince Harry’s extended trips away from home following his birthday celebrations.

Prince Harry visited New York City, including The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the United Kingdom, and Africa before returning home to Meghan and their children.

While rumors floated around that their marriage may be in trouble, some opined that the real reason for Prince Harry staying away from home for so long was better for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Meghan stayed closer to home as she attempted to rebrand herself and work on her American Riviera Orchard lifestyle launch, which hasn’t gone as well as she hoped.

Meghan faces harsh criticism from the ‘culinary queen’ Martha Stewart

Meghan began marketing her brand with unique numbered jars of jam that she sent to her influencer friends, most of whom are also her neighbors like Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.

She then launched an Instagram page for her brand, and that was that. Nothing else was sent out or launched for sale.

Nick Ede, a British public relations expert, has weighed in on what Meghan has done wrong with her brand. Nick shared with

The Express reports that Nick Ede also spoke out about Martha Stewart’s harsh criticisms of Meghan’s failing brand and the comparisons some want to make of her own successful Martha Stewart brand.

Nick shares that Meghan started correctly by building anticipation for her wares, saying, “All of this is basically brand 101. This is exactly what you should do.”

But that is where Meghan stopped and has not done anything else for her launch, and this could be the main reason why her brand is floundering.

Nick went on to say, “There’s no, ‘Oh my god, I can buy jam, or I can get a t-shirt, or I can go on the site and register my name, and it gives me a newsletter with all the information.'” Instead, there is nothing at all.

Even Martha Stewart, the “culinary queen” named by The Standard, is upset with people comparing Meghan’s failing brand with her successful one.

Martha, who has been making waves with her friendship with the rapper Snoop Dogg, has successfully built up a lifestyle brand that eclipses even Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop regarding its longevity and size. She has only been polite about Meghan publicly.

An insider shared with In Touch that Martha feels very differently about being compared to Meghan, much like her disdain for the Goop brand.

The insider shared, “Martha’s tired of being quizzed by people over how she feels about Meghan’s venture because, honestly, it’s irritating and insulting to her that she’s being compared to a rookie!”

We get it, Martha. Meghan needs to produce a product for sale and do it well to compete with Martha or Gwyneth.

Royal Family Updates

King Charles celebrated a birthday recently, shortly after seeing the premiere of Gladiator 2 in London.

The monarch’s 76th birthday is also the first birthday of the Coronation Food Project.

Celebrating two special birthdays! 🎉



Find out more about the Coronation Food Project at https://t.co/SKXCnSb9cb. pic.twitter.com/kwjXRm9KM9 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 14, 2024

Kate Middleton is feeling better and has started plans for Christmas with her annual concert.

In his new documentary aimed at ending homelessness, Prince William mentioned his brother, Prince Harry. He warmly spoke about their memories of their mother, Princess Diana.