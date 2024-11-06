Kate Middleton health update: How she’s doing and what she’s up to

It has been the more significant part of a year since the world learned that Kate Middleton had a planned abdominal surgery that turned into a diagnosis requiring preventative cancer treatments.

Since then, Royal Family fans have wanted to hear about their beloved Kate and how she is doing during her recovery and treatments.

Kate has shared bits and pieces about her health, most recently as Monster and Critics reported, and she wants to focus on staying cancer-free in the future.

Kate’s husband, Prince William, is visiting Africa to present the Earthshot Prize rewards in an elaborate celebration, and while there, he shared an exciting update about her.

Prince Wiliam founded the Earthshot Prize and the Royal Foundation in 2020 and will present the award.

While it would have been great for Kate to travel to Africa with her husband to help present, Prince William offered an update about her health while there.

Kate is ‘amazing’ and will ‘concentrate on more impactful events’ in the future

Prince William shared that Kate was doing “amazing” after being asked by reporters in Africa ahead of the Earthshot Prize event.

The Independent also reports that Prince William said, “She’s doing really well, thanks. Hopefully, she’ll be watching tonight and cheering me on. She’s been amazing this whole year, and I know she’ll be really keen to see tonight be a success.”

Kate recently shared on Instagram that she does not know what each day will bring, so she hesitates to plan events to cancel them if she’s sick.

Royal biographer Robert Jobson told Hello! that he felt Kate would focus less on travel and instead “concentrate on more impactful events,” which include her family events and royal duties.

According to Jobson, Kate is pacing herself during her recovery and “is back training at the gym and doing all the things she wanted to do.”

It seems like Kate is trying to strengthen herself by resting and working out at the gym before the busy holiday season. Maybe royal fans will be able to see more of their beloved Kate.

More Royal Family updates

The Earthshot Prize will be shared live on YouTube as Prince William presents the award.

While Prince William is in Africa and Kate is home training, The New York Times reports that Queen Camilla has taken ill.

She had to cancel two recent events because she had a chest infection that came on after she and King Charles returned from their Australian and Samoan visit.

