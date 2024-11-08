Here’s why Kate Middleton was invited to Dollywood by Nashville royalty Dolly Parton

What could be better than the Queen of Country music, Dolly Parton, inviting the future Queen of England, Kate Middleton to visit Dollywood?

Dolly extended an invitation to Kate Middleton, her husband, Prince William, and her children for a special reason pertaining to some good old southern hospitality.

Dolly Parton has long been recognized as the Queen of Country Music, even coming in on top of others like Reba McEntire or Loretta Lynn, according to Country 102.5.

Meeting Kate Middleton is one of Dolly’s goals and this could happen if she and Prince William accept the invitation to bring their family to visit Dollywood.

Dolly Parton has owned and operated Dollywood in Pigeon Forge Tennesse since 1986, with each year better than the one before in terms of improved rides and the overall family atmosphere of the park.

Dolly Parton has always been “fascinated” by the Royal family according to the Express, and there is a good reason for Dolly to extend this invitation to Kate and her family.

Dolly missed meeting Kate in England, and wants to make things right

Dolly is a true Southern lady with impeccable manners, so an invitation for Kate and her family to visit Dollywood is the perfect thing to fix what could be considered a faux pas on her part.

When Dolly was doing press for her Rockstar album, Kate extended an invitation for tea that Dolly had to turn down because she was too busy to attend.

This may have weighed heavily on Dolly’s mind and as My London reports, Dolly wants to invite the family to visit her in Tennessee.

Dolly would love to see Kate, Prince William, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, at her amusement park.

Dolly said, “Oh, I would absolutely love for them to come to Dollywood, that would be fantastic! The kids could go on all the rides, and we would treat them like royalty.”

“I’d give Kate my mashed potatoes—I wouldn’t put on any airs for them. I would just let them enjoy what we enjoy, and I’m sure that’s the way they would want it. I would love to have those kids at Dollywood,” she added.

Dolly, like everyone else, knows that Kate has been battling poor health this past year and maybe some home cooking would make her feel better.

Dolly Parton debuts a new cookbook

Dolly is known for her good cooking, with her recipes extending to the restaurants in Dollywood.

Dolly, who is such an icon that even Madison LeCroy from Southern Charm dressed up like her for Halloween, teamed up with one of her sisters to write a cookbook.

Dolly and her sister, Rachel Parton George have been doing press for this new cookbook. We wonder if Dolly’s mashed potato recipe is included inside? If it is good enough to serve Kate Middleton, it must be a good recipe.