Hailey Bieber explains the real reason for her mini-stroke

Hailey Bieber discussed her stroke for the first time.

She took to her social media page in a self-recorded video that described the details that led to her hospitalization. The Hailey Bieber stroke story made headlines as fans were shocked that a young woman suffered such an event.

Hailey explained that doctors suspected three reasons for her mini-stroke, and she went into detail about each contributing factor. Her comments section was full of well-wishes from other celebrities and gratitude for her sharing her story.

Hailey began the video with, “I had a very scary incident on March 10.”

A bare-faced Hailey sat on the ground in a t-shirt and told the story of her terrifying medical incident.

She explained she was sitting at breakfast with Justin Bieber having a normal day, and having a normal conversation. Hailey revealed she got a strange sensation from her shoulder, down her arm, and to her fingertips, making her fingers feel numb.

She said that Justin asked if she was okay twice, but she couldn’t speak, and the right side of her face began drooping. Justin called for a doctor, and Hailey revealed that at that moment, she thought she was having a stroke and was really scared.

She said the drooping on her face only lasted 30 seconds, but the speech took a bit longer, and she had trouble communicating.

Hailey said once at the hospital, medical staff determined she had a small blood clot in her brain, labeled as a TIA, and lacked oxygen to part of her brain.

She said her body resolved the clot quickly and that she wouldn’t have permanent issues.

Hailey said doctors thought the reason for her blood clot was her recently starting birth control, her recently long flight, and a recent case of CO-VID 19. She ultimately got surgery to close a PFO heart problem, and she expressed thanks and gratitude to her medical team.

She wrote in the caption, “sharing my story.”

Hailey Bieber’s Rhode skincare line

Hailey Bieber is known for her killer fashion sense and glowing skin. It’s only natural that the young model would create a skincare line for fans to get skin like hers.

Hailey recently announced the line Rhode and created an Instagram account and a website for the brand.

She told Allure magazine, “I found that the most tried-and-true stuff were the solidly formulated products that were affordable, where I could tell people kept on going back to, and that’s what I kept going back to as well.”

Rhode will be released in June.