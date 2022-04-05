Hailey Bieber blasts pregnancy rumors after supporting Justin Bieber at the GRAMMYs 

Hailey Bieber denies pregnancy rumors after Grammy appearance. Pic credit Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Hailey Bieber graced the Grammys red carpet with her man in a long, flowing YSL gown. But fans and gossip sites speculated she was pregnant because she wore a loose-fitting dress. Hailey went straight to the source, commenting on a gossip site’s Instagram to quell rumors.

Hailey, who was recently hospitalized for a stroke-like blood clot in her brain, made her first red carpet appearance since that traumatic event.

Hailey has hit back against pregnancy rumors in the past. When she and Justin got married in 2018, Hailey made denials about a potential pregnancy fueling their unexpected nuptials.

Hailey Bieber denies pregnancy rumors after supporting Justin Bieber at the Grammys

Hailey Bieber was a vision on the red carpet at the Grammys. She was on hand to support her man Justin Bieber and his album Yummy.

Hailey and her gorgeous aesthetic flooded social media after her red carpet appearance got internet buzz.

Hailey receives praise for her beautiful, effortless style.

A post by Radar Online suggested that fans believed her to be pregnant due to her loose-flowing dress.

The caption said, “Is a little #Belieber on the way? Fans are speculating that #HaileyBaldwin is pregnant after seeing what appeared to be a “baby bump” during her appearance at the 2022 #GrammyAwards this weekend.”

Hailey denied the rumors and went straight to the source, commenting on the gossip page’s Instagram, “I’m not pregnant leave me alone.”

Hailey’s comment received more than 700 likes — more likes than the post itself.

Her hairstylist for the event, Bryce Scarlett, shared behind-the-scenes photos of Hailey in the flowing YSL gown.

Hailey shared pictures of her red carpet appearance with her husband Justin on her Instagram. The young lovers embraced in some of the intimate photos. Hailey wrote a simple sparkling emoji for the caption.

Hailey Bieber does not want to talk about her private life with the media

Hailey Bieber told The Wall Street Journal that she does not wish to discuss her private life with the media. She said, “It doesn’t feel worth it to me anymore when I try to have an open conversation with someone like you, and then it gets taken out of context.”

She continued about media tendencies and said, “The media loves to take a tiny little blurb of something for clickbait. The media has always been a disgusting thing.”

Hailey appears to be taking her new approach seriously, and instead, she addressed the source of the rumors to stop them.