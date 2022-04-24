Alessandra Ambrosio exposes her beautiful body in pink spandex photos

Alessandra Ambrosio stuns in spandex. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Paul Smith/Featureflash

Alessandra Ambrosio shared new pictures in pink yoga clothes, and the model looks great.

The Brazilian bombshell, who turned 41-years-old earlier this month, kept her body in motion for the beautiful pictures.

Alessandra often poses in swimwear and lingerie and displays the body that made her famous.

Alessandra tagged Alo in the photos; Alo is a well-known brand, and it is popular with celebrities and fitness enthusiasts. Alessandra shared prep-school-inspired photos with Alo last month as an ambassador with the brand.

Alessandra’s geotag marked Coachella, California, where she is a mainstay at the yearly music festival.

Alessandra Ambrosio shows off in yoga spandex poses

Alessandra Ambrosio took a break from Coachella to share new snaps of her in fitness attire.

She wore bright pink spandex as she tried various yoga poses.

She rocked a pink sports bra and pink high-waisted spandex. Her hair was in a loose braid as her bangs framed her beautiful face. She wore colorful bracelets and gold necklaces around her neck.

Alessandra did a revolved side-angle yoga pose in one photo, as she looked onto the beautiful surrounding nature. She sat peacefully in another taken from behind her as she gazed into the distance.

Alessandra’s comments were full of admiration and positive words for her fitness ensemble.

Alessandra Ambrosio poses for the new SKIMS shapewear campaign

Late last month, Alessandra teamed up with her former Angel co-workers to model for a new SKIMS shapewear campaign. The new line, called “Fits Everybody,” featured fabrics and cuts that were suitable for different body shapes and types.

Alessandra posed with Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, and Candice Swanepoel for Kim K’s line of shapewear. Kim even joined the models in the center of some of the shots.

The latest SKIMS shapewear line featured the signature neutral tones, which helped to make the brand famous.

Alessandra Ambrosio and Candice Swanepoel walk the Alexander Wang show

As if their SKIMS reunion wasn’t enough, Alessandra and Candice had another reunion at Alexander Wang’s fashion show in Los Angeles.

The Victoria’s Secret Angels appeared at the show in Chinatown, and they also posed together backstage. Both women worked the runway with their signature confident walks.

The models strutted their stuff in the gothic-chic attire that Alexander Wang does so well.

Candice wore dark-eye makeup in the cleavage-baring look with over-the-knee leather boots. Alessandra wore dark lips and braided hair in an edgy look.

As for Alessandra, she showed no signs of slowing down at all.