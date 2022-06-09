Ezra Miller accused of grooming 18-year-old, parents ask court to intervene

Ezra Miller has been accused of being a bad influence on a minor. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Landmark-Media

Actor Ezra Miller is facing more legal problems after being accused of grooming by the parents of a teenager. The parents are seeking a court intervention to prevent Miller from seeing their daughter.

Miller reportedly met 12-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes at Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota in 2016, and the pair have since formed a bond. Miller was 23 at the time.

However, Tokata’s parents, Chase Iron Eyes and Sara Jumping Eagle, now say that Miller developed an unhealthy relationship with their daughter and have accused them of providing Tokata with alcohol and drugs.

In court documents first obtained by TMZ, the parents say Ezra took their daughter to London in 2017 when she was just 16 to see the set of Fantastic Beasts. They claim the actor also disrupted her studies at a college in Massachusetts and that Tokata, who is now 18 years old, has since dropped out.

Fantastic Beasts star Ezra Miller accused of ‘corrupting a minor’

The court documents also claim that the Hollywood actor has shown a “pattern of corrupting a minor” and that they supplied an underage Tokata with “alcohol, marijuana, and LSD.”

Tokata’s parents claim that Miller has a “cult-like” hold on their daughter and “uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs” to manipulate her behavior.

The parents also claim they went to Ezra’s home in Vermont and found Tokata with bruises on her body and without a driver’s license, cellphone, or any items needed to lead an independent life.

Tokata later allegedly fled her parents again to rejoin Ezra and reportedly traveled to Hawaii with the Fantastic Beasts actor.

According to People, Chase Iron Eyes is an attorney and an activist, while his wife, Sara Jumping Eagle, is a pediatrician.

Tokata Iron Eyes says ‘comrade Ezra Miller’ provides her with support

For Tokata’s part, she issued a statement three days ago on Instagram where she claimed that “comrade Ezra Miller” had provided her with “loving support and invaluable protection” during a difficult time.

Tokata also wrote that she is an adult and has “authority” over her own body. She said her father’s “allegations hold no weight” and accused him of transphobia. She also said she would be seeking therapy.

Ezra Miller has had several recent run-ins with the law. The star was arrested twice this year, in March and April, for alleged assault and disorderly behavior at a bar in Hawaii. The actor has been seen frequently living it up on Hawaii’s bar scene in recent weeks.

Miller has not yet publicly spoken out about these new allegations.