Ezra Miller has been arrested again. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

What should have been an exciting month for Ezra Miller has been anything but joyous.

The 29-year-old actor has managed to rack up a second arrest in less than one month. Both alleged incidents happened in Hawaii but while the first reportedly took place at a karaoke bar, this one is said to have occurred at a private residence.

Ezra Miller arrested for the second time in less than a month

In the latest incident, Variety reports Miller was arrested early on Tuesday morning at a property in Pāhoa on the Big Island.

The actor allegedly became angry after being asked to leave the residence, according to sources at the Hawaii Police Department.

The Fantastic Beasts star is then claimed to have thrown a chair, which allegedly struck a 26-year-old woman on the forehead and left her visibly injured. The woman reportedly refused treatment.

Police arrested Miller during a traffic stop at 1:30 a.m. The actor was released approximately two and a half hours later, with the investigation still ongoing.

Ezra Miller arrested for disorderly conduct in March

Miller’s latest brush with the law comes less than a month after another arrest in Hawaii.

On that occasion, which took place on March 28, they were arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment after an alleged incident at a karaoke bar called Margaritas Village in Hilo.

Sign up for our newsletter!

TMZ reported that Ezra allegedly became angry when a woman at the bar began singing and lunged at the 23-year-old, cursing her out with a string of obscenities. The actor then allegedly lunged at a 32-year-old man who was playing darts.

It was claimed Ezra also stole the man’s wallet and the woman’s passport.

The owner of the bar allegedly attempted to calm them down, unsuccessfully. The police got involved and arrested The Flash actor, who was charged and later released on $500 bail. The couple was granted a temporary restraining order against them.

Miller was fined $500 yesterday after pleading no contest to the disorderly conduct charge.

The incident caused fans to call for the removal of the actor from The Flash, which has a June 2023 release date, and in which they portray Flash.

Ezra has faced numerous other controversies in the past. Two years ago, a video that appeared to show Ezra choking a woman sent shockwaves across the internet.

In January, the actor raised eyebrows after posting a threat to the North Carolina Ku Klux Klan. In the now-deleted post, Ezra suggested the KKK members kill themselves with their own guns.