Ezra Miller sends threatening message to North Carolina KKK while flashing superhero ring

Ezra Miller shared a threatening video on their Instagram. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

The Flash actor Ezra Miller took to social media to share some strong words directed at a North Carolina chapter of the KKK.

Miller, 29, identifies with they/them pronouns according to their Instagram biography. They star as superhero The Flash/Barry Allen in the DC Cinematic Universe. Previously, they appeared in Justice League and will play the titular role in 2022’s highly-anticipated The Flash movie.

The actor tends to be fairly quiet on social media, especially after a viral incident in 2020 where a video of Miller choking a woman at a bar was heavily circulated. Amid fans still looking for answers for that bizarre controversy, Miller has found themselves trending on social media, once again. This time he has a new target: the KKK.

Ezra Miller threatens the KKK

“This is Ezra Miller, a.k.a. the Bengal Ghouls, the Mad Goose Wizard, and, um, this is a message for the Beulaville chapter of the North Carolina Ku Klux Klan,” Miller says in their short video, posted to their verified Instagram account @ezra._x_.aradia.

Miller continues, “Hello, first of all. How are y’all doing? It’s me. Look, if y’all wanna die, I suggest just killing yourselves with your own guns, OK? Otherwise, keep doing exactly what you’re doing right now, and you know what I’m talking about, and then, you know, we’ll do it for you if that’s really what you want.”

The video instantly captured the attention of their fans and followers. At the time of writing, Miller’s name is currently trending on Twitter with 4,503 tweets.

Many fans are calling the move “gangster” and crediting the Jersey-born actor for setting a new bar for celebrity advocacy. However, some have also found themselves curious as to why Miller called out this specific chapter.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While opinions on Twitter always vary, the general consensus is that this was an unexpected movie from the actor. Many online users have claimed that the situation wasn’t “on their Bingo cards” for the New Year.

All eyes on Miller’s The Flash ring

Miller’s post, captioned, “Please disseminate (gross!) this video to all those whom it may concern. This is not a joke and even though I do recognize myself to be a clown please trust me and take this seriously. Let’s save some live now ok babies? Love you like woah,” also drew eyes to one thing: their superhero ring.

After introducing themselves, the actor quickly flashed a bronze ring branded with their character’s DC superhero insignia.

Ezra Miller threatening the KKK is your new king. Kiss the ring. #TheFlash https://t.co/5dZZz89s7Y pic.twitter.com/rRuou2FWNm — roshow (@roshow) January 28, 2022

The ring first sparked conversations in June 2021 when set photos revealed images of Miller wearing the ring. Nostalgic fans were thrilled to see the comic book accuracy in the leaked snaps and found themselves hoping that the storyline would do the character justice.

Now, the big question seems to be: Why is Miller driving around while wearing the ring? And why did they flash it while threatening the KKK?

It seems that Ezra Miller will be using the ring to contain his costume, just like in the comics in the upcoming film #TheFlash



(Thanks to @qLxke_ for pointing it out!) pic.twitter.com/OZTxomTa1S — BSL (@bigscreenleaks) June 20, 2021

In addition to their superhero role, Miller has had a thriving acting career. They are also known for starring in Perks of Being A Wallflower, We Need To Talk About Kevin, and Fantastic Beasts. Their next role involves playing a young Salvador Dali in the biopic Dalíland alongside Ben Kingsley, Rupert Graves, and Suki Waterhouse.

The Flash is expected to premiere on November 4, 2022.