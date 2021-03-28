Leaving Netflix in April: The Perks of Being A Wallflower

The cast of The Perks of Being a Wallflower. Pic credit: Summit Entertainment

Last call for fans of the beloved 2012 teen drama The Perks of Being A Wallflower! The movie will be leaving Netflix in April after being on the streaming platform for under a year.

Fans of the flick gathered in excitement the week of May 8, 2020, when the movie was added to Netflix, they had gotten the movie’s title trending on Twitter multiple times. It’s sad to see that its presence on the platform was so short-lived.

What is The Perks of Being A Wallflower?

Based on a novel by Stephen Chbosky, The Perks of Being A Wallflower is a coming-of-age drama starring numerous popular actors including Paul Rudd, Emma Watson, Logan Lerman (Percy Jackson), and Ezra Miller (Justice League).

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

Also, cast in the movie is Joan Cusack, Mae Whitman (Arrested Development), Kate Walsh (Grey’s Anatomy), Dylan McDermott (The Practice).

The movie was directed by the book’s author Chbosky and it follows the life of a troubled teenager named Charlie (Lerman). Throughout the movie, the teen writes to an unnamed friend about his personal thoughts and his journey through his freshman year of high school — these letters are narrated to the viewer.

Although Charlie is shy and a bit of a recluse, he works hard to overcome his depression and traumas to make friends, but that doesn’t go well, and as he infamously says — “If my English teacher is the only friend I make today, that would be sort of depressing.”

While he has a tough time assimilating into the high school scene, he eventually befriends Patrick (Miller) and Sam (Watson), two outcast high school seniors with a friend group of their own. The well-acclaimed movie offers insightful commentary on mental health, bullying, and young love and has been a young adult favorite flick since its debut.

When is The Perks of Being A Wallflower leaving Netflix?

The Perks of Being A Wallflower will be leaving Netflix on April 1. On the same day, many big-name movies also depart, such as Inception, Sex and the City: The Movie, and Molly’s Game. This can be verified on the Netflix platform as when the movie titles are clicked on, there is a note that reads: “Last Day to watch on Netflix: March 31.”

As of now, the movie is only available for streaming on the Netflix platform. However, it can be purchased from all major movie websites like Amazon, Vudu, and YouTube.

While there are many programs leaving Netflix in the next week, there are also many arriving. Click this link for a full list of movies and shows arriving on Netflix in April 2021.

The Perks of Being A Wallflower is currently streaming on Netflix until April 1.