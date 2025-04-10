Drew Barrymore fans call out ‘crazy’ reveal with Billy Idol

Drew Barrymore had several surprises during a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

One of those surprises was her guest, as she didn’t know Billy Idol would stop by.

The actress and talk show host welcomed the legendary singer to her show and discussed his past.

That included Billy’s wild days of living life “24/7” and Drew sharing a special moment with him.

Drew rose to fame as a child actress, with many people first seeing her as Gertie in Steven Spielberg’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

Some fans likely didn’t realize that Drew met Billy when she was younger.

Drew and Billy had a surprisingly early encounter

After greeting Billy, Drew Barrymore expressed excitement over his dropping by to see her, then addressed her producers.

“I hope to God, please, control room, tell me you have the picture of me and Billy at Limelight, the club,” she said, looking around nervously.

Soon after, a black-and-white photo appeared on-screen, with a young Drew posing close to Billy as he used his hands and fingers to create a funny face.

“Yes!” Drew said, as the audience applauded, and she put her hand on Billy’s on the couch.

“I mean, Billy, that is where I see us when I think of you in my mind is back in the old club days. What the hell do you remember from those days?” she asked the singer.

“Not very much,” Billy told her.

Drew joked that she didn’t either but hoped he could fill in any details.

He called those earlier days of the 1980s “really incredible” and “post-apocalyptic” because “New York was kind of bankrupt” and “anything went.”

In addition, Drew and Billy discussed his music and the classic romantic comedy film she starred in with Adam Sandler, The Wedding Singer.

There was never a date shown or revealed for the photo on Drew’s show. She was born in 1975, so she lived through the era. Her role in E.T. arrived in 1982, and Firestarter happened two years later.

A Billboard report indicated that Drew frequented famous clubs like Limelight and Studio 54 as a child.

Fans called out Drew’s ‘crazy’ reveal from her show

In the YouTube video’s comment section, fans reacted to the surprising reveal from The Drew Barrymore Show. Many called attention to how she was so young in the photo with Billy.

“It’s crazy that she was like 12 hanging out in clubs!” one commenter wrote.

“My goodness she was so young in that picture…for clubbing,” another individual wrote.

“It’s just nuts to think lil Drew Barrymore was at clubs running into adults like Billy Idol. What a survivor Drew is,” a commenter posted.

Another commenter wrote, “She was in the limelight that young? Jesus. That club was crazy.”

Drew’s show didn’t specify which Limelight the photo was from. The Limelight refers to a string of nightclubs opened by Peter Gatien in the 1970s in New York, Chicago, and London.

There’s also Limelight, a live music and nightclub venue complex in Belfast, Northern Ireland. That opened in 1987, which would’ve made Drew around 12 for the photo.

However, the Getty Images photo reveals the pair met up at Limelight in New York City in 1986.