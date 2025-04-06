Drew Barrymore collapses on set after interaction with talk show guest

Actress and host Drew Barrymore literally fell for one of the celebrity guests on her talk show.

Thankfully, she was OK following the feigned collapse on her set, and someone was able to assist her in getting back on her feet.

It occurred during a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, which featured a trio of stars from the popular comedy series Mid-Century Modern.

The Hulu series focuses on three gay best friends who move in together in Palm Springs following an unexpected death and navigate life together.

The show’s stars, Nathan Lane, Nathan Lee Graham, and Matt Bomer, stopped by to talk with Drew about their show, including demonstrating how to do spit-takes.

However, things started interestingly before the three guests sat on Drew’s couch.

Drew collapsed after her interaction with Bomer

Everyone cheered as the Mid-Century Modern stars entered through a door between the sections of audience members.

Drew then greeted each of the three men. Lane kissed her on the cheek. She hugged Lee and kissed him on each side of his face.

However, when Bomer stepped up to her, things went to a different level.

“I mean, should we kiss?” he asked her.

Drew puckered up, and Bomer took her by the head to kiss her lips.

“The only action that I get,” she told him as she wiped any visible lipstick off his lips.

They walked side-by-side up to the stage with her couch on it. As they got on the stage, Drew continued to admire Bomer.

“Look at you,” she said before pretending to collapse on the stage.

Lane and Lee each extended a hand to help the host up, but Bomer gave her both hands and helped pull her back to her feet.

“You might have to give her mouth-to-mouth,” one of Bomer’s co-stars said.

“He usually does!” Drew joked back.

“Would you like to be alone?” Lane also joked.

Drew explained that Bomer is the only person besides Andrew Rannells with whom she had a “smoochy toodles.”

“You’ve gotta move on from gay men,” Lane told her.

Drew later admitted she’s always attracted to gay men and “barking up the wrong tree.”

Barrymore and Bomer mentioned a movie they worked on together

Drew’s kiss with Bomer was only part of their close interactions during his recent appearance. The talk show host got up and sat next to Bomer to talk about an upcoming movie they did together.

He said she “came and absolutely crushed” when they worked on the unnamed film.

“This woman is one of the most incredible actresses I’ve ever met. I mean, talk about a brilliant improviser,” Bomer said as Drew rested her head on his chest and shoulder.

The co-stars previously shared a kiss on Drew’s show in December 2023. At the time, Bomer promoted a different series, Showtime’s Travelers, alongside his co-star, Jonathan Bailey.

During that 2023 appearance, Drew mentioned how she and Bomer had each kissed Andrew Rannells. Drew kissed Rannells on her show in 2023, while Bomer kissed him during a Watch What Happens Live appearance five years before.