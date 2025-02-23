Gayle King called out at Drew Barrymore’s 50th birthday celebration: ‘You’re out of line’

Her fans and followers know that Gayle King won’t pass up the opportunity to indulge in tasty treats.

CBS Mornings viewers saw her receive a special Valentine’s Day cupcake delivery from actor Morris Chestnut a few weeks ago.

In addition, she’s known to enjoy some pie, even if a delivery person might have helped themselves to a slice first.

She recently showed up during a celebration for Drew Barrymore’s milestone birthday.

Gayle appeared as part of Drew’s daytime show to help co-host a special segment.

Later, Gayle ensured she got to feast by grabbing some of the sweets from Drew’s party on the set.

Gayle got called out amid Drew’s celebration

In a video clip shared on Instagram, viewers see Gayle at a table in the studio for The Drew Barrymore Show. Drew is on one side of the table, along with The Wishbones.

“Oh my God, Gayle, The Wishbones are here!” Drew says while the CBS Mornings star is helping herself to some of the food.

Gayle told Drew she came over “to see the cake and The Wishbones.”

During the Oprah Daily and Gayle IG clip, Gayle continues to grab food, including some pieces of cake, a cupcake, and more.

“@drewbarrymore is turning the big 5-0 so she had a 50th birthday celebration on @thedrewbarrymoreshow filled with cake, cupcakes, and grilled cheese sandwiches! And you know who was making her way through people and children to get to them? Our very own @gayleking 🤣 We love that she’ll never go hungry 😂😂😂,” Oprah Daily captioned the clip.

“Watch Gayle Eat Her Way Through The Drew Barrymore Show,” read a funny text overlay.

“You’re out of line, Gayle,” a man off-camera told the CBS Mornings star in part of the clip.

It’s unclear whether he was referring to something she said to someone there or the fact she was continuing to grab the various treats from the table.

That particular interaction occurred during a non-televised portion of Drew’s show.

Gayle delivered memorable news to celebrate Drew

Earlier in The Drew Barrymore Show, viewers saw the actor and show host receive a special surprise. She appeared in front of a large curtain and explained to the audience that it was her 50th birthday celebration, and that’s all she knew.

She said that after the curtain dropped, they’d all find out what was happening.

As it dropped, the announcer shared that “legendary broadcast journalists” Gayle King and Jane Pauley were there. The duo appeared behind a table featuring a “Drew’s News” sign.

Drew became emotional while hugging Gayle and Jane, who told her she was “beautiful” and “such a pretty 50.”

Gayle said they would discuss headline news featuring Drew to celebrate her 50th birthday.

“We just want you to sit back here. Let us do all the work,” Gayle told her.

“All of the news is you. All of the headlines are literally Drew’s news,” CBS News Sunday Morning’s Pauley added.

Steven Spielberg and Adam Sandler sent Drew sweet birthday messages

Gayle and Jane took everyone on a trip down memory lane, mentioning Drew’s birth in 1975 and her starring in her first commercial 11 months later.

Seven years later, the child actor was one of the stars of E.T., which became a box office smash hit. Drew portrayed Gertie in the Steven Spielberg sci-fi film.

She grabbed a tissue to wipe away tears as Steven appeared on-screen with a pre-recorded message.

“Drew, those years are precious. I will never forget them. They seem like yesterday,” he said before joking, “If you’re about to turn 50, what the hell does that make me.”

Steven said she was among the reasons he wanted kids, and all these years later, he still considered her one of his kids.

An emotional Drew explained that Steven nicknamed her “training wheels” when she was working on the movie, and his nickname remained with her.

Gayle and Jane delivered headlines about Drew’s other memorable movies, including 1992’s Scream, 1998’s The Wedding Singer, and 2004’s 50 First Dates.

The latter two romantic comedies co-starred Adam Sandler, who also popped up in a pre-recorded message to wish Drew a happy birthday.

“All of us want to grow old with you, and we will. So you keep being you, Drew, and making us all feel excited. We love you. My kids love you. My family. You know that. From me and Jackie, mwah, love ya,” Adam said.