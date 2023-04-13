RHONJ: Melissa Gorga was a goddess in gold for tense WWHL appearance

Melissa Gorga recently had a tense appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, but she looked amazing.

Melissa rocked a showstopping outfit for the late-night show and looked like a goddess in a gold outfit from the Italian luxury brand Bronx and Banco.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star snapped photos of her stunning ensemble backstage and posted the snaps on social media.

She rocked a figure-flattering midi dress with thick straps and shirred details along the front and back with a metallic finish.

The outfit also featured exposed sides with a criss-cross, lace-up detail styled with matching gold heels and gold jewelry.

The mom of three rocked a half-up hairstyle with nude lips and wispy lashes as she struck one stylish pose after another.

Melissa posted the photos on Instagram with the caption, “I’ll just keep using my words. Sit down girls 🪑 #rhonj #wwhl #envybymg.”

The 44-year-old certainly used her words during her chat with Andy Cohen on WWHL, and there were some tense moments between them.

Things got tense between Melissa Gorga and Andy Cohen on WWHL

Melissa has appeared on WWHL several times, and back in February when she was on the show, it was all fun and games.

However, things took quite the turn on Tuesday night when talks turned to the ongoing feud between Teresa Giudice and the Gorgas.

After watching the drama play out this season, Andy predicted, “I don’t feel that I’m gonna get any kind of resolution out of the reunion.”

“And that’s fair because you’re not a therapist, right, are you certified?” responded Melissa.

Andy seemed shocked at the response and quickly retorted, “I mean… let’s not question my credentials.”

The awkward banter continued between the two as Andy answered the question with, “Well, no, but after 16 years of f**king doing this, I think I have some idea of what I’m doing.”

Andy might not be a certified therapist, but he’s the closest they’ll ever get to one if Teresa has any say in the matter.

The OG made that very clear in a recent interview after being asked if she would do family therapy with Joe and Melissa, and she responded, “Absolutely not!”

“Me and my brother, that chapter’s closed,” she added.

RHONJ star Melissa Gorga protects her lips with QUR lip balms

The always glamorous RHONJ star uses QUR lip balms to protect her lips from the harsh elements, and she promoted the brand on social media.

Melissa told her 2.8 million Instagram followers that she uses “QÜR lip balms to hydrate, moisturize, and protect my lips on the go!”

“QÜR is jam-packed with only the good stuff: Shea butter, almond oil, jojoba oil & coconut oil,” she added.

QUR (pronounced cure) is a female-owned brand with a team of boss ladies dedicated to improving the self-care experience. The company focuses on 80% natural formulation with environmentally friendly practices in mind.

The products include the two-pack clip balm in coconut, cherry vanilla, rose, and fresh mint. It easily clips to your belt, suitcase, or travel bag and retails for $12.

The second balm is the 360 by QUR. The double pack retails for $15 and is available in vanilla lace, Spanish lime, lemon verbena, and ocean breeze.

You also get a gift with every purchase and free shipping on all orders.

The products are paraben-free, cruelty-free, sulfate-free, and silicone-free.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.