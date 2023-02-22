Melissa Gorga was in the hot seat during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last night, but she kept her cool.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star wore one of her favorite colors, pink, and she looked like a real-life Barbie doll in the outfit.

She opted for a strapless, sequin minidress by Australian fashion label Bronx and Banco, with a structured, corset design at the top and an A-line silhouette.

She paired it with clear stilettos and minimal jewelry and wore her long brown hair in soft waves flowing down her shoulders. Her makeup featured nude glossy lips and smoky eyes.

Melissa shared several photos on social media from her appearance on the late-night show and tagged her glam team. The first image showed her on the blue carpet snapping pictures in front of the WWHL backdrop.

There were also photos of her on the set, having a blast with comedian and Housewives fan Matt Rogers who joined her as a guest.

“Another night in Jersey Love being back on @bravowwhl 💕💕 I’m obsessed with @mattrogerstho !! And you will be too!!! #rhonj #wwhl,” Melissa captioned her Instagram post.

Melissa Gorga talks about the Teresa Giudice bridesmaids’ drama

Teresa Giuidce’s wedding is long over. But thanks to Season 12, which is currently airing, viewers are still dealing with the fallout from that!

Last year we learned that Teresa had not chosen her sister-in-law, Melissa as a bridesmaid in the wedding — a move that angered Melissa and Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga.

During Melissa’s stint on WWHL last night, viewers wanted to know why she got upset about being excluded from the wedding, seeing that she and the OG do not get along.

Melissa explained her side and noted, “I just thought it was a little strange when she was putting other sister-in-laws in the wedding.”

The 43-year-old reasoned that Teresa’s action drew a line in the sand and sent a strong message.

“If you just put half your sister-in-laws of this new family you met, and leave me out — who I’ve been around for the last 20 years…it’s a statement,” she added.

Check out Melissa Gorga’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen above.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.