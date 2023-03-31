RHONJ: Teresa Giudice says ‘absolutely not’ to doing family therapy with Joe and Melissa Gorga

Teresa Giudice has no interest in reconciling with her brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa, and she made that clear during a recent interview.

The OG’s long-running feud with her only sibling and her sister-in-law has taken on new life this season, with viewers getting exhausted with the revolving storyline.

Things have reached a point of no return, and now that Teresa is married to Luis Ruelas and has a blended family with her four girls and his two sons, she just wants to focus on that.

“I’m focusing on my family and what’s important,” said Teresa. “Yes, I need time to heal. I’ve been going through this for over ten years, unfortunately, It’s very, very sad.”

Long-time viewers have seen the Gorgas and Teresa butting heads since the couple joined The Real Housewives of New Jersey back in Season 3.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Season 13 is currently airing, and things have only gotten worse. Not only is Teresa’s husband now involved, but her kids have sided with their mom and have been bashing their aunt and uncle on the show and social media.

Melissa has already made it clear that she wants an end to the toxicity, and now Teresa is also done for good.

Teresa Giudice has no interest in family therapy with Joe and Melissa Gorga

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had a recent chat with Up and Adam Live and she revealed where she currently stands with the Gorgas.

Sadly, nothing has improved between them and there will be no more efforts on her end to fix things.

When asked if she would consider doing family therapy with Melissa and Joe, the Namaste B$tches host was firm in her response.

“No absolutely not!” said Teresa. “Me and my brother, that chapter’s closed.”

Teresa has nothing against therapy as she’s been doing a lot of that since meeting Luis. In the previous episode, the cameras were with her as she vented about her toxic family dynamic with her therapist.

However, as for how she plans to move forward, there will be none of that! She’s not the only one who’s sick and tired of this hamster wheel that fans have been on for over a decade.

Viewers have also gotten frustrated and at this point, something has to give!

RHONJ viewers are tired of the same drama with the Gorgas and Teresa Giudice

After the latest episode, RHONJ viewers — who’ve taken sides in the Gorgas vs Giudice drama — are on one accord with at least one thing: something has to change.

Some people have sided with the OG, but others are on team Gorga. Either way, it’s become apparent to fans of the show that one of them has to go.

Teresa has been on the show from the beginning, and some people think that there is no RHONJ without the OG. However, others have voiced that it’s time for her to leave the show. That would put an end to the year’s long storyline once and for all.

Viewers recently shared their views on who should go, but ultimately that will be left up to the Bravo execs. If they are listening to the fans though, and reading the comments online, they will do a major cast shakeup for Season 14.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.