Drake seemingly in his feelings over Rihanna pregnancy, unfollows her and ASAP Rocky

Just days ago, Rihanna announced she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend ASAP Rocky. Soon after that, rumors surfaced that Rihanna’s ex-boyfriend Drake unfollowed both artists on social media, making many people wonder if the rapper is salty over the news.

Drake, real name Aubrey Graham, was previously in an on-and-off relationship of over seven years with Rihanna, which ended in 2016.

For several years, Rihanna has reportedly been dating hip-hop artist ASAP Rocky, and as of January 31, the couple revealed they’re anticipating the arrival of their first child, which may have given Drake reason for the unfollow.

A tweet via @ThePopTingzz on Tuesday seems to have sparked rumors that Drake unfollowed both Rihanna and ASAP Rocky on the Instagram platform soon after the pregnancy news.

A screenshot below reveals that @champagnepapi doesn’t have @badgirlriri or any of the @asap IG accounts amongst those he follows.

Hip-hop artist ASAP Rocky currently uses the @asaprocky handle but has just one post on his account as of this report. The @asapmob has IG posts about all of the associated acts within the ASAP Mob group. Other accounts include @asapnast and @asapferg on IG.

While the above tweet got new “unfollowing” rumors started, it appears to be several years ago that Drake unfollowed Rihanna on Instagram. That seemed to happen upon Rihanna’s later reaction to Drake professing his love for her at the 2016 MTV Music Awards.

She later admitted in a 2018 Vogue interview that it made her “uncomfortable” waiting on stage through the “compliments” and being “put on blast.” She also gave an update on their situation.

“Waiting through that speech was probably the most uncomfortable part. I don’t like too many compliments; I don’t like to be put on blast. We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is,” Rihanna told Vogue.

After RiRi’s remarks came out, many people noticed that Drake seemed to have unfollowed his ex-girlfriend on the Gram.

ASAP Mob account shares pregnancy announcement

On Monday, an Instagram post via @asapmob showed off a smiling Rihanna with her bare baby bump on full display as ASAP Rocky is by her side holding hands in New York City.

“More Life, Congrats @asaprocky @badgirlriri,” the Instagram caption reads.

Several days ago, Monsters & Critics reported about Rihanna’s pregnancy, showing images of her covered baby bump. It’s the first child for the 33-year-old singer and boyfriend ASAP Rocky, who confirmed they were dating last year.

While there had been rumors that the couple had been dating for several years, Rocky confirmed it during a GQ interview last May in which he called Rihanna the “love of my life” and “my lady.”

Drake wanted to marry Rihanna and have family

For Drake, his original plan involved marrying Rihanna and having a family with her. Now, Rihanna is starting a family with her boyfriend ASAP Rocky.

Drake and Rihanna’s relationship is rumored to have started in 2009 after Rihanna ended her relationship with Chris Brown. Drake later confirmed he’d dated Rihanna on the Keep It Thoro Internet radio show in 2013.

According to Billboard, Drake also professed his love for Rihanna in 2016 when appearing on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards to present her with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. He referred to her as “a woman I’ve been in love with since I was 22 years old.”

During a 2018 episode of Lebron James’ The Shop, Drake even opened up about his “fairy tale” scenario involving the singer.

“As life takes shape and teaches you your own lessons, I end up in this situation where I don’t have the fairy tale [of] ‘Drake started a family with Rihanna, [it’s] so perfect.’ It looks so good on paper [and] I wanted it too at one time,” Drake said, according to Time’s report.

As mentioned above, the two were no longer dating after 2016, and not necessarily friends in 2018, based on RiRi’s reaction to Drake’s VMAs comments.

In 2018, Drake also confirmed he has a son named Adonis, who he shares with model Sophie Brussaux. According to Vulture, the revelation came about through Drake’s double-album Scorpion, months after rival rapper Pusha T released a diss track that included accusations that Drake had a secret son.

Over the years, Drake has mentioned Rihanna in more than a few tracks, showing his love and admiration for the singer. The two have also collaborated more than a few times on hit songs, including Drake’s Too Good and Rihanna’s No. 1 song Work.

However, the fact he no longer follows the singer seems to indicate Drake may have realized that the fairy tale ending he’d once hoped to have with Rihanna probably won’t happen.