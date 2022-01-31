Rihanna is pregnant with ASAP Rocky’s baby — See pics of her covered baby bump

Rihanna is pregnant, much to the delight of her fans. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide/Backgrid

Rihanna announced her pregnancy with her boyfriend ASAP Rocky. The singer and fashion icon revealed the exciting news to the entire world with her belly exposed while out on a walk.

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna went out on a stroll in Harlem, New York City, where she showed off her growing baby bump. The singer wore a bright pink puffed oversized jacket, with only one button done. This left her round baby bump on full display, with jeweled necklaces hanging down on her stomach.

To top off her outfit, she wore extra long jeans, buttoned right underneath her baby bump. In the pics she’s captured in, she’s also wearing chains across her jeans. The cute and cozy outfit made quite a statement revealing Rihanna’s bump.

While Rihanna and ASAP Rocky weren’t outside for a walk long, there were tons of photos (which you can see here) taken. ASAP rocky didn’t hold back on the PDA either, as he kissed Rihanna on the forehead. As they strolled around NYC, they held hands and smiled. Previously, ASAP Rocky referred to starting a family with the singer as a part of his “destiny”.

Just a few days prior, Rihanna was seen wearing a black puffy oversized jacket. Underneath her jacket, she bundled up in a black sweatshirt and sweatpants. She successfully kept her bump hidden with her baggy clothes.

Rihanna orginally denied rumors about her pregnancy

Just last month, Rihanna spoke to a fan who addressed pregnancy rumors going around about the star. When the allegations were originally circulating, fans on social media went wild.

Rihanna and rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky hold hands as they leave Peasant Italian Restaurant in NYC on January 22. Pic credit: Backgrid

There were many people that flooded her Instagram to ask the singer if the rumors were true. The 33-year-old singer responded to a fan’s private DM when she was asked if she was pregnant. At the time, Rihanna denied the allegations. Instead, she said that fans “breed” her every year.

RiRi wears a puffy Celine jacket and a pair of Vans as NYC snowfall starts to fall just days ago. Pic credit: Backgrid

Rihanna previously talked about her mom-related life goals

Anyone who has followed along with Rihanna’s relationship closely knows that she and ASAP Rocky often talk about how in love they are.

In November 2020, PEOPLE confirmed that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were dating. Since then, they’ve attended the Met Gala together and have been spotted out and about all over New York City.

While they shared a friendship together many years before they started dating, they are both glowing on the walk they took together.

Rihanna left in a furry orange coat after shopping at the Flight Club shoe store in NYC last week. Pic credit: Backgrid

Earlier in 2020, Rihanna opened up in an interview with British Vogue. While she’s killing it with her brand Savage X Fenty, she isn’t just focused on being a businesswoman. She talked about how she realized “life is really short” and that she wants to have children.

She talked about how she wants to have three or four kids. But, she did say she would do it by herself if she hadn’t found the “right person” for her.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky leave after a dinner date at Pastis in New York City just last week. Pic credit: Backgrid

Congrats to Rihanna and ASAP Rocky on the exciting pregnancy news.