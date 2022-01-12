Rihanna and ASAP Rocky spotted on dinner date at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica

Rihanna leaves Giorgio Baldi after a dinner date in Santa Monica with ASAP Rocky. Pic credit: Backgrid

Singer Rihanna was recently sighted stepping out in style with boyfriend ASAP Rocky for a dinner date in Santa Monica.

The 33-year-old star wore several fashionable items from a recent clothing collaboration which easily totaled $3,000.

They were photographed on their way into and out of a fancy Italian restaurant on Tuesday, with each looking quite striking in the exclusive photos.

On Tuesday night, photographers captured images of Rihanna and her boyfriend ASAP Rocky as they went to Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

Rihanna was decked out in items from Gucci X Balenciaga, including a scarf and gilet, which totaled approximately $3,000, per Daily Mail’s report.

The Balenciaga Women’s Natural Hacker Cocoon Puffer Gilet is estimated to be $2,500, while The Hacker Project maxi GG print silk shawl runs just over $500. Along with those items, she wore Gucci glasses with a thick black frame and a dark brown skirt with nude heels to complete the look.

ASAP Rocky wore a white knitted head covering, similar to a ski mask, which had a face mask attached to it. Most likely, the 33-year-old was doing his best to avoid exposure to COVID-19 while still looking stylish.

He also wore a brown plaid dress shirt with light grey sweat pants and Nike sneakers. In addition, ASAP layered up a bit with a blue denim short top over his dress shirt.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky leave Giorgio Baldi after a dinner date in Santa Monica. Pic credit: Backgrid

The scarf and gilet that Rihanna wore came from The Hacker Project, which debuted last November as a collaboration between Gucci and Balenciaga Hacker Project. Balenciaga’s creative director Demna Gvasalia and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele brought the project to life.

ASAP Rocky & Rihanna’s dating history, latest ventures

Reportedly, ASAP Rocky and Rihanna have been dating since May of 2021. However, rumors about the artists dating started up several times before.

In 2011, ASAP popped up on Rihanna’s Cockiness (I Love It) and ASAP’s 2013 song Fashion Killa featured Rihanna in the music video.

That started early rumors of a potential romance, but it wasn’t until 2020 when it seemed Rihanna might be linking up with ASAP. That’s when Rihanna and her then-billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel split up.

During a GQ interview last May, Rocky beamed about Rihanna and referred to her as “my lady” and the “love of my life,” confirming their relationship.

As far as their music and other ventures, Rihanna’s been quiet as far as releasing new music of her own, with 2016’s Anti her most recent album.

However, she’s been more focused on her successful business venture, Savage Fenty. The clothing line reportedly brought $1.4 billion to Rihanna’s net worth of $1.7 million.

Last year, ASAP Rocky released Mazza featuring Slowthai and was featured on Young Thug’s Livin It Up, which also features Post Malone. In December, Rocky popped up as a featured artist on Nas’s new album Magic to lend lyrics to the song Wave Gods.