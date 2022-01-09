Rihanna reportedly drops Ari Fletcher from Savage X Fenty following domestic violence comments

Ari Fletcher is a social influencer currently dating Memphis rap star Moneybagg Yo. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media/@Arithedon/Twitter

Rihanna seemingly has a low tolerance for controversial comments about domestic violence as fans speculate that social influencer Ari Fletcher was dropped as a Savage X Fenty ambassador.

Model and actress Draya Michele met a similar fate when the Barbadian singer’s lingerie brand dropped her for making similar comments.

In December last year, Ari appeared on a podcast where she spoke up about her relationship with Memphis rapper MoneyBagg Yo.

During the conversation, she shared that she wanted him to “pull a gun on her” to show her how much he loved her if she tried to end their relationship.

“Like, pull your gun out and show me like, ‘B**ch leave. I wish you would walk out the door,’” she said during an appearance on the Don’t Call Me White Girl podcast, adding:

“I’m going to just sit down because I got a son, and I’m not trying to die – I got a son. So I’m only staying because I got a son, and I don’t want you to shoot me,” she continued.

The clip went viral, and she was criticized on social media for promoting “toxic” relationships while others dismissed it as a joke.

Ari doubled down on her comments in an Instagram video, in which she appeared to mock women who were offended by her words on the podcast.

Singer Christina Milian chimed into the controversy, calling Fletcher’s comments “hurtful.”

“Those are very hurtful words. Trust.. I’ve been in an abusive relationship before and I promise you.. you do not want a gun pulled on or pointed at you,” Milian wrote, adding:

“It’s the scariest thing you can experience amongst the slew of a million other crazy things you can experience in that type relationship. IYKYK. I’m sorry to the women who have experienced this or are in this. There IS a way out. Love to you.”

Ari Fletcher allegedly dropped from Savage X Fenty

The Neighbourhood Talk, a celebrity news blog, noticed Ari Fletcher has quietly been removed from the Savage X Fenty website.

Since reportedly being removed from Rihanna’s successful lingerie campaign, the model has not released a statement.

Draya Michele hopes for a second chance with Savage X Fenty after her release

In 2020, Draya Michele made a strikingly similar comment to Ari, which led to her being released from Savage X Fenty.

The 36-year-old model commented on the Tory Lanez and Megan thee Stallion shooting incident, comparing their relationship to Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston. Michele then joked:

“I want you to like me so much you shoot me in the foot too.”

In an Instagram Story, Draya Michele “wished” to get her Savage X Fenty deal back after she was quietly removed as an ambassador.

She reflected on her comments, saying that she grew from the experience.