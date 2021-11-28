Rihanna reveals booty modeling Savage X Fenty lingerie in viral video

Rihanna goes viral with the latest thirst trap modeling clothes from her billion-dollar brand. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

Rihanna broke the internet after posting a revealing video modeling lingerie from her Savage X Fenty line.

The 33-year-old singer and entrepreneur rocked the tied-up tartan bralette and matching sleep shorts in Aruba canterbury blue plaid design.

Rihanna teased her 112 million followers in an Instagram video with a cut-out version of sleep shorts revealing her ample booty.

The tied-up tartan bralette retails at $32.95, while the matching shorts are equally as affordable at $44.95.

In 2018, the Barbadian fashion designer launched Savage X Fenty, and in 2021 it is already valued at $1 billion due to its inclusive target market that includes all genders, sizes, and backgrounds.

Rihanna rocks box braids in the viral video, looking back at the camera with her derriere popping out of the cut-out shorts.

In the second clip, she strikes a frontal pose wearing the tartan pajamas sleep shirt unbuttoned, revealing her iconic tattoo and ample assets.

Sign up for our newsletter!

LOOK AT RIHANNA pic.twitter.com/UWwVEd5wzW — Fenty Cop (@FentyCop) November 27, 2021

In addition, the stunning singer wore pearl earrings and a gold necklace to complete the set.

Rihanna has taken the most extended music hiatus of her career and has teased her long-awaited ninth album since 2018.

Rihanna has a stunning net worth

Forbes crowned the Umbrella singer the wealthiest female musician in the world with an estimated net worth of $1.7 billion.

It is no surprise that the singer has taken a break from music because most of her wealth comes from Fenty Beauty — a cosmetic brand she launched.

The 33-year-old’s innovative style of promoting inclusivity has been a winning formula.

After the 2020 Savage x Fenty fashion show, Rihanna explained her vision of “extreme levels of inclusivity,” which celebrates women of all body types.

Rihanna looks mesmerizing for the Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 fashion show. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/6FyTslUmoE — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) September 30, 2020

“They’re sexy, and they need to know that, and they need to be validated about that no matter what size they are,” Rihanna said in an interview with E! News, adding.

“I’m so focused on that and making women, not just anyone but everyone feeling invited, welcomed. Savage is a home, it’s a hub, and it’s a safe space for everyone.”

Rihanna says upcoming album is not what fans are going to expect

Prior to the Emmy nominated Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 event in September, Rihanna spoke about her upcoming album and revealed her choice to experiment with her sound. The 33-year-old’s music typically blends dance, reggae, and hip hop.

“I’m really experimenting. Music is like fashion. You should be able to play. I should be able to wear whatever I want. I treat music the same way. So I’m having fun, and it’s going to be completely different,” the singer revealed, according to Billboard.

Her upcoming album has yet to receive a release date; therefore, it is unclear when fans will hear what she has been working on in the studio.