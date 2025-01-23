Donnie Wahlberg reveals which celebrity told him and Jenny McCarthy to ‘get a room’ during Emmys PDA

Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy aren’t afraid to sneak off for a little PDA now and again.

In fact, the couple doesn’t shy away from “taking advantage of the moment” when it strikes.

During a recent interview with Us Weekly, Jenny, 52, and Donnie, 55, opened up about the secret to their 10-year marriage and how they keep it “hot.”

Jenny revealed, “We like to sneak off at parties. If someone has a Christmas party, we’re going to find the basement bathroom; take advantage of the moment.”

She and Donnie don’t reserve their intimate moments for private functions.

As Donnie shared with the publication, he and Jenny shared a very public display of affection in 2014 at the Creative Arts Emmys.

Morgan Freeman told Donnie and Jenny to ‘get a room’

Donnie divulged that a certain A-list celebrity caught them in the act at the 2014 Creative Arts Emmys and suggested they take it elsewhere.

“We hear this voice say, ‘Get a room,'” Donnie shared.

“I was like, ‘That sounded like the voice of God.’ It was Morgan Freeman,” Donnie revealed. “He walked by and winked at us.”

Donnie and Jenny take care of their marriage

Besides sneaking off at parties and awards shows to steal some private alone time, the couple admits they work hard at all aspects of their marriage, not just the physical component.

As Donnie put it, “We work at keeping it hot.”

To keep the spark alive, Donnie and Jenny McCarthy give their marriage tender, loving care.

“We don’t take for granted that it’s been 10 years, and we don’t have to do that stuff anymore,” Donnie continued. “Keep doing it.”

So, how exactly do Jenny and Donnie keep it “hot?”

They plan sexy date nights and share affectionate gestures—having learned from their previous relationships how to make their marriage “the best it can be.”

Donnie dishes on working with his wife

The Donnie Loves Jenny alums will collaborate again when they team up next month to co-host their Investigation Discovery special, Very Scary Lovers, a spin-off of Very Scary People.

The one-hour spin-off, which airs on February 2, follows the story of Benjamin and Erika Sifrit, an infamous couple with a criminal history.

Donnie says that despite the dark subject matter, he and Jenny enjoyed filming the special.

“We had a really good time making it together,” he told In Touch.

And it wasn’t hard for them to have such a good time filming the special, either.

As Donnie told the outlet, working alongside his wife was “effortless.”