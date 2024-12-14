Jenny McCarthy ‘couldn’t be prouder’ of Donnie Wahlberg’s Blue Bloods ‘legacy’

The series finale of Blue Bloods saw the cast and fans come out in droves to show their love for the hit CBS cop drama.

Donnie Wahlberg got an extra dose of love ahead of the last Blue Bloods episode from his wife, Jenny McCarthy.

The couple helped spearhead a #SaveBlueBloods campaign earlier this year.

Sadly, their efforts didn’t work, and Donnie has been very vocal regarding his feelings about the show ending.

Taking to Instagram, Jenny shared her feelings and gushed over her husband.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Seriously, no one is a bigger Donnie fan than Jenny, and she let the world know it.

Jenny McCarthy ‘couldn’t be prouder’ of Donnie Wahlberg

The IG post featured three photos of Donnie, including two from his Variety interview and photoshoot alongside Tom Selleck. Another was Donnie grinning from ear to ear on the rainy New York City streets.

“14 years. Fourteen incredible years of dedication, passion, and hard work. Watching you pour your heart and soul into Blue Bloods has been nothing short of inspiring, Donnie. You’ve brought so much depth, grit, and love to Danny Reagan, and it’s clear how much the role—and the show—mean to you,” she began a lengthy caption.

Jenny shared that she’s seen firsthand all the hard work Donnie put into Blue Bloods over the past 14 seasons. The Masked Singer judge sang her husband’s praises for giving his all to those he worked with on the show as well as the fans.

“It’s who you are—always giving 110% of yourself to everything you do. I couldn’t be prouder of you, not just for what you’ve accomplished on screen, but for the kindness, humility, and gratitude you carry with you every day. You don’t just light up the screen—you light up our lives,” Jenny expressed.

Donnie’s wife ended her heartfelt message to him by honoring his Blue Bloods “legacy” and letting him know she was “proud” to have been by his side through it all.

Donnie Wahlberg tears up talking about the Blue Bloods series finale

Ahead of the Blue Bloods series finale, Donnie and his on-screen dad, Tom Selleck (Frank), appeared on The Talk. The two men opened up about filming the last episode, and both were choked up thinking about it.

Donnie explained that during the last Reagan family dinner scene, the cast and crew were afraid to speak. They were all hoping Blue Bloods would somehow continue.

Tom read a poem that impacted the entire cast and crew during the final scene, leaving Donnie in tears. Donnie went on to share how the poem led him to reflect on his time on the show.

The New Kids On The Block singer got teary-eyed talking about how the Blue Bloods cast tried so hard to keep the show going and the guilt they felt about their beloved crew losing their jobs.

It’s the end of the era now that the Blue Bloods series finale has aired.

Blue Bloods Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Paramount+.