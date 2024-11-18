Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg’s fans gush over this year’s holiday card: ‘Bringing the heat for Christmas’

It’s that time of year again.

The holidays are just around the corner, and that means Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg have unveiled this year’s Christmas card.

Every year, the superstar couple spreads some holiday cheer to their fans with a racy holiday card.

The card is part of a bundle for Jenny’s fans who are interested in ordering from Formless Beauty, her 100 percent vegan and cruelty-free makeup line.

Jenny shared this year’s card with her millions of Instagram followers, debuting yet another racy take on Mrs. Claus and her “naughty” elf.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

On her Formless Beauty Instagram page, Jenny announced that each holiday bundle order includes a “limited-edition Christmas card, signed with love by Jenny and Donnie!”

Donnie and Jenny channel Mrs. Claus and her ‘naughty’ elf

In the risque photo, Donnie stripped down to nothing but a pair of red-and-green striped latex shorts, adding a pair of furry gloves, an elf’s hat, and dark sunglasses.

For her part, Jenny appeared to be nude and was covered by oversized ornaments and products from her Formless Beauty line as she lay in a bathtub.

Jenny wore a gray wig to match Mrs. Claus’s hair color and she held a champagne flute in her hand as Donnie filled it to the brim as he poured from a bottle of bubbly.

“Mrs. Claus and her Naughty Elf wishing you a bubbly holiday season!” read the card in gold lettering at the top of the photo.

Jenny and Donnie’s fans are loving this year’s holiday card

Jenny and Donnie’s card caught the attention of their fans, who took to Jenny’s post on Instagram to gush over the sexy photo.

One fan admitted they’ve been waiting for this year’s card, adding, “Love my signed card from last year!!”

“My favorite card to hang in the kitchen for all friends and family to see and then question,” admitted another Instagram user.

Pic credit: @jennymccarthy/Instagram

@brandytravelscalifornia called Jenny and Donnie “The hottest couple ever,” adding, “Bringing the heat for Christmas!!”

Another fan admitted they don’t need any of Jenny’s makeup products, but they still want an autograph from her and Donnie.

Jenny says Formless Beauty customers ‘beg’ her and Donnie for their annual Christmas card

Jenny recently spoke with PEOPLE and explained how her and Donnie’s Christmas card has become a tradition.

“These holiday cards started as just a fun thing to do, but now they’re a tradition! We have customers begging us for them,” she shared. “It’s such a joy.”

Donnie chimed in, adding that putting out their annual Christmas card is “something we look forward to doing together.”

“It’s a fun way to celebrate the season. There’s nothing quite like a Donnie and Jenny Christmas card in your mailbox!” Donnie added.