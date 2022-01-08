Doja Cat fuels French Montana dating rumors because she keeps popping up on his Instagram

French Montana shares meals with Doja Cat in the Bahamas. Pic credit: @frenchmontana/Instagram

In 2021 French Montana and Doja Cat hooked up for a track on his album, They Got Amnesia, but many Instagram commenters believe they could be hooking up beyond that.

More than a few photos featuring the singer with the rapper and producer have arrived on his Instagram, bringing dating rumors along with them.

The duo was together in the Bahamas for the photos suggesting they were vacationing with one another, although they may not be getting as cozy as some people think.

French Montana and Doja Cat together in the Bahamas

Over the past day or so, a few images popped up on French Montana’s Instagram page, featuring Grammy-nominated artist Doja Cat.

The 26-year-old rapper and singer looks happy as she’d seated next to French Montana at a dinner table in a restaurant in Atlantis, Bahamas.

Other photos show parts of the beach which include people enjoying the water.

“AFRICANS IN BAHAMAS,” French Montana wrote in his caption on the photo series.

In another video French shared to his Instagram page several days before, Dojo Cat stands by a water slide in a black bikini and hat.

A man sitting on a clear orange inner tube prepares to possibly head down a water slide as Doja Cat jokes with him.

“It was nice knowing you,” Doja Cat says, adding, “I just met you. That’s f****d up.”

“Carlito’s way turning up with my lawyer. Happy birthday @adamzia #paradiseperfected,” French Montana wrote in the video post’s caption.

Trip was for birthday celebration, Doja Cat comments

Earlier this week, new celebrity couple Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian were sighted together in the Bahamas, which appears to be a celebrity hot spot lately.

Based on a report from Page Six, French Montana and Doja Cat were together in the Bahamas to celebrate Montana’s lawyer Adam Zia’s birthday.

In addition to French Montana’s lawyer, his friend Kamran Syed was there. Doja’s manager Lydia Asrat also went on the trip, as Page Six reported Doja was there for some work.

Musical artists Tyga and Lil Wayne’s daughter, Reginae Carter, were also in the Bahamas.

Based on a comment that Doja Cat left on French Montana’s photo dump from the trip, they may be on friendly terms rather than getting cozy romantically.

“Love you brother,” Doja commented on the picture series, with French Montana replying, “love u more.”

The 26-year-old Doja Cat collaborated with 37-year-old French Montana on the song Handstand featuring rapper Saweetie, which appears on his 2021 album, They Got Amnesia.

Doja appears in the video (NSFW) wearing a futuristic costume as she delivers her parts of the chorus and a rap verse.

Doja is also up for eight Grammy awards in 2022, including Album of the Year for Planet Her and Best Rap Song for Best Friend with Saweetie. The annual ceremony, scheduled for Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on January 31, was postponed due to health concerns related to the omicron variant.