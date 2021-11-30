French Montana ridiculed for They Got Amnesia first week album sales

French Montana released the features-heavy fourth studio album, They Got Amnesia last week. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Rapper French Montana recently released his fourth studio album with numerous features, including Rick Ross, Kodak Black, Pop Smoke, Lil Durk, Doja Cat, Saweetie, and Fivio Foreign.

The first week sales are in, and according to Say Cheese TV, the album titled They Got Amnesia sold 14,900 copies in its first week.

These figures will be the Morrocan-American rapper’s lowest first-week sales and lowest charting album to date.

The album has received some positive reviews and missed out on a Drake feature in light of the Astroworld festival tragedy. However, this didn’t stop detractors from mocking his first week’s sales.

The album’s name is inspired by the 37-year-old rapper being slighted by the lack of recognition he has received for his contributions to Hip Hop.

Last month in a series of tweets, Montana listed his accomplishments, citing his Coke Boys and Mac n Cheese mixtape series.

this nigga is losing his mind LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/CaZ14U5kv8 — Junior 🤠 (@JrMoneyGettin) October 27, 2021

However, he raised eyebrows when he claimed to have introduced Chicago rapper Lil Durk to prominence.

“THEY GOT AMNESIA LIKE I DIDN’T GIVE THEM CHINX DRUGZ LIL DURK AND HARRY FRAUD,” he wrote in a tweet.

French Montana’s first-week album sales gets ridiculed

Following French’s first-week sales revelation, most of the comments ridiculed the rapper, using the album name as a pun.

“They forgot to listen,” one commenter wrote with another adding: “They still got amnesia now.”

The roasting did not stop there; one popular comment called for the New York rapper to retire.

“Bro needs to retire expeditiously,” he wrote.

Some comments poked fun at the RIAA certification system that awards albums: Gold (500,000), Platinum (1,000,000), multi-Platinum, and Diamond for sales of 10,0000,000.

While French has several Gold-and Platinum-certified albums and singles, commenters ridiculing the rapper gave They Got Amenia their own certification.

“Triple cardboard,” one user wrote and another comment adding: “that shit went triple paperbag.”

Pic credit: @saycheesetv/Instagram

French Montana explains the album cover

The 37-year-old rapper revealed the album cover was inspired by a time he almost lost his life. In a tweet, which shows side-by-side images of the album cover and Montana in a hospital, he wrote the following:

“THIS SAME DAY I WAS IN ICU FIGHTING FOR MY LIFE. LOSS OF MEMORY LOST FRIENDS LOST HOPE ALMOST LOST IT ALL…. AND WHEN I WAS DOWN I FOUND OUT ALL I HAD WAS ALLAH… HE PICKED ME UP AND GAVE ME A SECOND CHANCE ….”

“THEY GOT AMNESIA” THE ALBUM NOV 12. TWO YEARS AGO THIS SAME DAY I WAS IN ICU FIGHTING FOR MY LIFE. LOSS OF MEMORY LOST FRIENDS LOST HOPE ALMOST LOST IT ALL…. AND WHEN I WAS DOWN I FOUND OUT ALL I HAD WAS ALLAH… HE PICKED ME UP AND GAVE ME A SECOND CHANCE …. pic.twitter.com/07034VZqSS — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) November 1, 2021

As previously reported on Monsters & Critics, Montana was hospitalized in 2019 for heart-related issues and severe stomach pain.

The song Splash Brothers, which features Drake, will reportedly feature in a deluxe version of They Got Amnesia.

The two rappers have collaborated on numerous records, such as Pop That, No Shopping, No Stylist, and Rick Ross’s single Stay Schemin.