Fans pay tribute to Pop Smoke one year after his death

Pop Smoke was shot to death in a home invasion on February 19, 2020. Pic credit: @realpopsmoke/Instagram

A year ago today, 20-year-old Pop Smoke – real name Bashar Barakah Jackson – was shot to death during a home invasion at a rented mansion in the Hollywood Hills.

In July 2020, four people — an adult and two minors — were charged with robbery and murder.

Pop Smoke quickly became a New York drill scene pioneer through his remixes before releasing his debut single “Welcome to the Party” last April.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The song quickly gained traction and saw Nicki Minaj and Travis Scott both release their own remixes.

Last summer saw the rapper’s hit single Dior become the anthem to the Black Lives Matter movement, likely for its lyrics about standing tall and fighting for what you believe in.

Sadly, the rapper died before seeing his music become the soundtrack to a social revolution.

Fans commemorate the one-year anniversary of Pop Smoke’s death

To mark one year since the rapper’s tragic death, Twitter has been flooded with tributes.

Read More Virgil Abloh Pop Smoke cover art ditched, designer accused of stealing ideas from artist Ryder Ripps

The world lost Pop Smoke one year ago today. probably my favourite up and coming act in hip-hop since i first saw him in 2019. he had all the potential in the world



RIP WOO💫 pic.twitter.com/cOqDaKphwH — Debating Hip-Hop (@DebatingHipHop_) February 19, 2021

Pic credit: @highandhealing/Twitter

Long live Pop Smoke 💫 pic.twitter.com/FM0JCYdolC — Hip Hop Supply (@HipHopSuppIy) February 19, 2021

It’s crazy the potential Pop Smoke had💙 pic.twitter.com/WcjoCPhRlU — sydnèy🇰🇪 (@sydrq) February 19, 2021

Pop Smoke made a tragic mistake on social media

A day before his death, Pop Smoke accidentally leaked the address for his rented home in Hollywood Hills.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

The 20-year-old published an Instagram video to give fans a peek at the haul of gifts he had received following his new-found fame.

What Pop didn’t realize was that his address was visible on the gift bag labels. Although blurry, the star also posted images tagged “Beverly Hills, California” as the location.

Unknowingly, Pop Smoke had given robbers all the information they needed, and it wasn’t hard to find the rapper’s full address. Hours later, Pop was fatally wounded as he was shot multiple times by two masked men before they fled on foot.

Pop Smoke was rushed to hospital by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead.

The adults involved were Corey Walker and Keandre Rodgers. Both men have been charged but have yet to state their pleas. Another two males, aged 15 and 17, were also charged. However, they could not be named due to their age.

Speaking at an emotional public service announcement on gun violence, his parents — Audrey and Greg Jackson — shared memories of the young star.

“On February 19, at 4:00 AM, a gun was used to take my son from me. You know him as Pop Smoke; we called him ‘Shar,’” said Audrey.

“Because of gun violence, I’ll never see my son run up the front of our steps, taking them two at a time; he won’t ever take my hands again and dance with me; he won’t come into my room and muscle pose in the mirror. Gun violence destroys families. It must stop.”