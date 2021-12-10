Doja Cat lashed out at a fan for comment following canceled performances

Doja Cat at the 2019 BET Awards held at the Microsoft Theater. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Doja Cat posted on social media today two of her scheduled performances for this weekend were canceled after members of her production team contracted COVID-19.

Doja Cat announces New York and Boston shows canceled

The star is extremely upset about having to cancel the shows due to COVID-19.

According to her statement today, the members who tested positive are quarantined.

For those of her team who have not tested positive, the statement reads that they are canceling the two shows for the “health and wellbeing of the rest of our crew.”

The shows that were canceled were the December 10 show for iHeartRadio’s New York Z100 at Madison Square Garden and the December 12 show for Boston KISS FM.

The statement ends with a personal note that Doja Cat is “extremely disappointed” and that the concert “has a great line up for you all.”

iHeart update…I love you guys so much and I’m so sad this is happening but I will see you all soon 😔💕 pic.twitter.com/kwcmdGJTe4 — my ass (@DojaCat) December 10, 2021

Following her announcement, the singer sent out a tweet stating just how mad she is about having the shows canceled.

However, there was a bit of miscommunication regarding why exactly Doja Cat was mad in the first place.

Doja Cat snaps back at fan’s response to the canceled shows

Following the announcement of the canceled shows, Doja Cat sent out a tweet stating that she was “f****n p****d.”

One Twitter account wanted to know why she was so angry and claimed that it was Doja Cat’s fault as she was responsible for members of her team contracting the virus.

Pic credit: @rihvival/Twitter

Doja Cat was quick to respond to the tweet, advising the Twitter user that she was “mad at the fact that I can’t perform.”

Her response to @Rihvival on Twitter could be considered extremely rude and vulgar, and the tweet was quickly deleted.

Pic credit: @DojaCat/Twitter

While it is unclear if Doja Cat spread COVID-19 to her team members or not, the star appeared to be extremely upset at the accusation from the Twitter user.

As she clarified in the now-deleted tweet, Doja Cat advised that she was not upset with her team for contracting the virus at all, but rather she was upset that she could not perform.

Many fans sympathize with Doja Cat and her feelings regarding the canceled performance since she will be missing a performance at Madison Square Garden.

As noted in her statement, the star may also be upset because she is missing out on an opportunity to be part of a great lineup of musicians.

iHeartRadio’s website states the Madison Square Garden lineup includes Ed Sheehan, Jonas Brothers, Lil Was X, Saweetie, AJR, Kane Brown, Tate McRae, Bazzi, Dixi D’Amelio, and Tai Verdes.

The fine print does state that the lineup is “subject to change without notice.”

Although Doja Cat cannot perform, leaving herself and fans upset, fans are hopeful that her team will get much-needed rest to recovery so that she can perform again soon.