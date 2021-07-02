Demi Lovato spotted locking hands with Noah Cyrus as the pair return from Six Flags event

Demi and Noah were seen holding hands after an event earlier this week. Pic credit: ©ImageCollectAgency/StarMaxWorldwide

Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus appear to have confirmed some romance rumors after being seen holding hands.

The Sorry Not Sorry singer, 28, and little sister of Miley Cyrus, 21, were snapped as they exited the Space Jam: A New Legacy party at Six Flags Magic Mountain in California on Tuesday.

The pair recently collaborated on the song Easy for Demi’s album Dancing With the Devil: The Art of Starting Over and they sang the song together live at YouTube’s Pride fundraiser on June 25th.

Demi and Noah initially got tongues wagging during their recording sessions for Demi’s album, as the two were reportedly looking cozy during those times.

Demi gave a shout-out to Noah on Instagram, thanking the singer for joining them for the album and live performance, captioning the pic: “Thank you @noahcyrus for closing out the night w me for @youtube’s pride 2021 celebration…I’m so happy we finally got to sing our song together.”

Noah replied back in the comments, saying, “thank you for having me [three heart emojis] yiu [sic] were effortlessly perfect and im never not in awe of u.”

Pic credit: Instagram@ddlovato

Demi Lovato has had a whirlwind year

Demi recently came out as non-binary and asked to be referred to as they/them pronouns.

Prior to coming out, the Camp Rock alum had quite a year full of self-discovery.

At the onset of the pandemic in 2020, Demi seemed to have found comfort in actor Max Ehrich and the two spent a lot of time together.

After dating only a few months, the two became engaged and appeared to be smitten and in love. However, the engagement didn’t last long and the pair split up in September, only a couple of months after Max proposed.

Demi revealed some shocking truths in her documentary Dancing With the Devil

After breaking up with Max in the fall, Demi shared that they had become privy to information that their former beau was perhaps only in the relationship to further his own career by using Demi’s fame to boost his own image.

Demi focused their energy on the documentary at that point and the artist didn’t hold back on sharing some darker moments from their past, namely in regards to their 2018 near-fatal overdose.

The singer revealed some previously unknown details about that scary night, saying that they were sexually assaulted by their drug dealer after he allegedly gave her dirty Oxycodone that was spiked with fentanyl, the same drug opioid associated with the death of legend Prince, according to TMZ.

Dancing With the Devil garnered much acclaim, with fellow artist Elton John praising the young singer for their bravery and courage in sharing their story and persevering in the face of great hardship.

With Demi and Noah appearing more public with their relationship, fans are sure to eagerly follow them on this newest chapter of Demi’s life.