Demi Lovato talks in more detail about what she really thought about Max Ehrich after their split

Demi Lovato opened up more about her split from Max Ehrich last year. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Featurflash

Demi Lovato continues to reveal things about her life in her documentary Dancing With the Devil.

The Sorry Not Sorry singer, 28, shared more details about her split from fiancè Mac Ehrich last fall in her final episode of her docuseries, which debuted April 6th on YouTube. Friends and family also chimed in with their opinions about the failed relationship.

Whirlwind romance

Demi first gushed about her then-beau early in their relationship, posting a series of photos to Instagram with nothing but praise and love for the actor.

“BAAAYYBEEE – I have so much fun with you and there’s so many things I want to say right now but I want to be present and spend this bday with you so I’ll be quick,” Lovato captioned the photo series.

“Being with you makes life SO MUCH FUN. We literally act like hooligans on the daily and don’t give a F*** if we’re embarrassing ourselves if others are around!! I spend my days with you, bare faced and in a bathing suit.. I feel unconditionally loved and accepted by you in a way that I’ve never felt before.. I can’t explain it or you.. you’re indescribable, you beautiful man. Inside and out you are jaw-droppingly gorgeous.”

She concluded by saying, “You’re also such a positive lil beam of light in my life and I can’t wait to make more birthday memories together,” she continued in her birthday tribute to Ehrich. “Here’s to the future baby. I love you @maxehrich.”

Though friends and family had their concerns about the whirlwind romance, they held onto hope for the pair to make it. One of Lovato’s friends shared in the documentary that “although there was a lot of concerns, we were all still really happy that she was feeling so good and that she had somebody with her through this time.”

Not meant to be

However, the engagement only lasted a few months before Lovato and Ehrich called it off in September of 2020. The singer shared in her documentary what she went through immediately following the split and in the months after.

“I’m really sad that things ended the way that they did. Good news is I haven’t picked up any hard drugs or anything like that. I’m hanging in there. It’s just sh**ty,” she shared in one video clip. She continued to discuss her true thoughts about it after the dust had settled.

“So, I thought this whole time that I didn’t miss him, I just missed the person that I started quarantining with…I think I rushed into something that I thought was what I was supposed to do. I realized as time went on that I didn’t actually know the person that I was engaged to….we were only together four or five months.”

“And honestly, it was false advertising. The hardest part of the breakup was mourning the person that I thought he was…but I’m not the only one who felt fooled. I mean, I was just as shocked as the rest of the world at some of the things that were said and done.”

She added, “There’s so much more of me that I have yet to explore. One of the good things about this experience is that I’ve used this time to look within. Also, I think I’m actually too queer to marry a man in my life right now. I’m not willing to put a label on it this second, I think I will get there.”

Dancing With the Devil parts one and two began streaming on YouTube in March, with parts three and four coming out late March and early this month.