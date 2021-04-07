Demi Lovato says that making her new album, Dancing With the Devil, helped her heal and love herself more

Demi Lovato opened up about her newest album, saying that it helped her to love herself. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Demi Lovato, 28, shared that making her album Dancing With the Devil: The Art of Starting Over helped her truly love herself for who she is today and for her past.

The Camp Rock actress opened up to fans on iHeartRadio’s Album Release Party.

“What I learned about myself while writing this album is that I’m a catch. I deserve the best kind of love. I hope that everyone that listens to this album can say the same thing for themselves.

“And I realize that I never want to settle for anything less than what makes me feel absolutely amazing. This album helped me fall in love with myself because I’ve never been able to really feel super confident and stable on my own.”

She continued by saying, “This is the first time in my life where I am single and alone and I feel happier than ever before, even happier than some relationships I’ve been in. It’s been a really cool process getting to know myself.

“I learned that I’m a catch and I deserve someone great and I’m gonna wait until I find them.”

Demi to meeting the right person regardless of gender

Lovato also discussed her revelation that she is attracted to both men and women with Joe Rogan for his podcast.

“I don’t know. I’m so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off,” she said, adding, “I’m feeling good by myself, but if somebody comes along and they just look at me the right way and they tell the right joke, haha.

“I just wanna love. You know what I’m saying? Like I just wanna f***ing share my life with someone at some point.”

Demi Lovato breaking records

The singer has seen great success with her album, Dancing With the Devil: The Art of Starting Over‘s recent release and her docuseries, Dancing With the Devil.

Her album made history on Spotify on its first day, hitting over 10.656 million streams, the highest score for a female artist on a debut day.

Lovato opened up with tremendous honesty in the docuseries, discussing her 2018 overdose, the health struggles she suffered following the accident, and her rape at the age of 15 while working for the Disney Channel.

She also recently discussed children, saying that she can’t see herself being pregnant anytime soon but would be open to adoption.