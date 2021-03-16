Demi Lovato announces a new album, Dancing With the Devil: The Art of Starting Over coming soon

Demi Lovato surprises fans with news of a new album coming out April 2nd. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Featureflash

Demi Lovato announced on her Twitter page that fans can expect a new album to drop soon.

The album, titled Dancing With the Devil: The Art of Starting Over, will arrive just days after the Give Your Heart a Break singer begins releasing her much-anticipated documentary, Dancing With the Devil, on YouTube.

Lovato celebrated a momentous number of views on the trailer for her documentary, hitting 12 million views in early March on YouTube. Currently, the trailer has close to 21 million views.

In a livestream event hosted by Clubhouse on Monday evening, Lovato shared more details on the surprise album and the meaning behind its double name.

“If you listen to it track by track, if you follow the track listing, it’s kind of actually like the non-official soundtrack to the documentary. Because it really does follow my life over the past couple of years. When we went through the track listing and kind of mapped out how it kind of coincided with my life’s story, it made sense to add the more emotional stuff in the beginning and then transition into ‘The Art of Starting Over.'”

This album will the the first for Lovato in almost four years, her last album Tell Me You Love Me having come out in 2017.

Dancing With The Devil The Art Of Starting Over

🦋💖🌈 💿 #DWTDTAOSO

Album out April 2!



Pre-save it here: https://t.co/nfMs1VXHjH pic.twitter.com/jqzqAG96ht — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) March 16, 2021

In a clip from the trailer for Dancing With the Devil, Lovato divulges that she had “five to ten minutes left to live” after being rushed to the hospital in 2018 for an accidental drug overdose.

She compares herself to a cat in the trailer, saying, “I’ve had a lot of lives — like my cat, you know? I’m on my ninth life. I’m ready to get back to doing what I love, which is making music.”

Lovato also announced this year that her overdose left her body in rough shape, causing her to suffer three strokes and one heart attack following the accident.

As reported by People magazine, Lovato divulged details of the health crisis.

“I was left with brain damage, and I still deal with the effects of that today. I don’t drive a car, because I have blind spots on my vision,” she told reporters. “And I also for a long time had a really hard time reading. It was a big deal when I was able to read out of a book, which was like two months later because my vision was so blurry,” the singer explained.

“I dealt with a lot of the repercussions and I feel like they are still there to remind me of what could happen if I ever get into a dark place again. I’m grateful for those reminders, but I’m so grateful that I was someone that didn’t have to do a lot of rehabbing. The rehabbing came on the emotional side.”

Dancing With the Devil: The Art of Starting Over will be released April 2nd.