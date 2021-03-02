Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil trailer surpasses 12 million views on YouTube

Demi Lovato’s trailer for her upcoming documentary, Dancing With the Devil, has surpassed 12 million views on YouTube. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Demi Lovato’s upcoming documentary, Dancing With the Devil, has now surpassed 12 million views on YouTube.

The four-part docuseries will be released on YouTube Originals on March 23.

The singer, 28, will detail the events leading to her accidental drug overdose in July 2018, which almost killed her. According to TMZ, a friend of Lovato was the one who made the 911 call and requested no sirens be used.

The dispatcher who took the call replied, “We do have the paramedics responding now […] We are going with lights and sirens […] You should be hearing the sirens real soon,” to which the female caller again asked for no sirens to be used.

The caller was then told by the dispatcher, “No, no, no, this is a medical emergency. I don’t have control over that. Sorry about that […] This is definitely a medical emergency for her, and we need to get there as fast as possible.”

Singer was found unresponsive

Paramedics arrived on the scene to find the singer unresponsive, and she was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Lovato posted a heartfelt letter to her fans on Instagram in August 2018 to thank them for their support during her treatment and rehab.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet… I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time. I want to thank my family, my team, and the staff at Cedars-Sinai who have been by my side this entire time. Without them, I wouldn’t be here writing this letter to all of you.”

‘I’m on my ninth life’

Lovato recently opened up about the struggles she has had with her health since her overdose, detailing that she suffered a heart attack and two strokes.

“I was left with brain damage, and I still deal with the effects of that today….I don’t drive a car because I have blind spots in my vision. For a long time, I had a really hard time reading. It was a big deal when I was able to read a book, which was like two months later, because my vision was so blurry.”

The singer recently chopped her long locks down to a cute pixie cut as part of her continuing journey to healing herself.

In a recent interview on The Ellen Show, Lovato said, “I feel more authentic to who I am. I also feel like I used to hide behind my hair. I’ve talked a lot about my past being in recovery from an eating disorder, and I used to use my hair to hide behind. It would cover my body.

“So when I started doing all this work on myself, I thought, ‘What is something I’ve been holding onto my whole life that I need to let go of?’ It was that and… yeah, I just feel more myself now.”

Lovato was briefly engaged in 2020 to Max Ehrich, but the couple split just two months later.

Currently, the singer is single but is ready to start dating again.