Demi Lovato talks about her 2018 overdose in her upcoming documentary

Demi Lovato in the trailer for her new documentary Dancing With the Devil. Pic credit: YouTube

Famous singer and mental health advocate Demi Lovato just announced her upcoming new documentary miniseries called Dancing With the Devil. It is expected to premiere as a YouTube Original on March 23.

Lovato has always been transparent about her struggle with addiction. She has explored this topic, as well as her history with disordered eating, in her previous documentary, Simply Complicated, and in past public appearances.

She has been in the public eye for most of her life, making her on-screen debut at seven years old. As a child, she starred in Barney & Friends alongside her Disney co-star Selena Gomez. Her music consistently spreads positive messages about self-confidence and empowerment, however, she has had a rocky path to sobriety— which will be brought to the forefront in Dancing With the Devil.

What is Dancing With the Devil?

As shown through the documentary’s trailer, Dancing With the Devil will feature stories being recalled by Lovato’s friends and family, as well as other famous celebrities like Elton John and Christina Aguilera.

Announcing its upcoming release on Twitter, she wrote, “I’ve been holding #DemiDWTD incredibly close to my heart, and now it’s time to share an inside look. This is only a short preview of what is to come…”

The trailer features an “exclusive first listen to Demi Lovato’s title song to the powerful four-part documentary event.”

YouTube further adds, “Demi Lovato holds nothing back in this powerful four-part documentary series exploring every aspect that led to her nearly fatal overdose in 2018, and her awakenings in the aftermath.”

Lovato shares an abundance of new information about her life and her 2018 overdose in the trailer, confiding that she suffered from strokes and a heart attack.

The series will be directed by Michael D. Ratner, who has previously directed and produced projects for Justin Bieber and Kevin Hart. In this docuseries, Ratner has “unprecedented access to the superstar’s personal and musical journey during the most trying time of her life as she unearths her prior traumas and discovers the importance of her physical, emotional, and mental health.”

What do fans have to say?

Fans have taken to Twitter to express their excitement for the upcoming series and their happiness for Lovato’s recovery.

A fan account, Demi Lovato News, posted a comparison of Instagram selfies posted by Lovato before her overdose and afterward. The account added the documentary’s hashtag to their caption, “#DemiDWTD.”

Demi’s last selfie before overdose vs. her first selfie after overdose: #DemiDWTD pic.twitter.com/C9sLIkOigp — Demi Lovato News (@DailyDemiNews) February 17, 2021

Another fan shared an image of Lovato at a press account with a quote from the documentary’s trailer, “Demi’s good at making you believe that she’s ok.”

"demi's good at making you believe that she's ok" #DemiDWTD pic.twitter.com/p1Qb2ufNuW — maju dwtd (@lovaticxplict) February 17, 2021

Account @isparklelovato posted images from Lovato’s previous projects as well as from Dancing With the Devil. They are beginning a countdown and included the caption, “In 34 days, the raw and honest truth will be revealed as Demi Lovato’s story continues..”

in 34 days the raw and honest truth will be revealed as demi lovato’s story continues… 🤍 #DemiDWTD pic.twitter.com/4qPVfiPHrM — kas ミ☆ (@isparklelovato) February 17, 2021

This upcoming documentary is expected to give viewers a never-before-seen look into Lovato’s life, her struggles and her 2018 overdose that left people all over the world holding their breath. In the trailer, it even appears that she filmed parts while she was engaged to her now-ex Max Ehrich, as well as after their split.

While fans await this documentary with both fear and excitement, it’s inspiring to see Lovato in a healthier state and her willingness to give insight into her ”wake-up call” and healing journey.

Dancing With the Devil will be released to YouTube on March 23.