Demi Lovato says she can’t see herself pregnant but is open to adoption

Demi Lovato said she would consider adopting after saying she can’t picture herself pregnant. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Demi Lovato has expressed her desire to have children through adoption and admitted she doesn’t see herself getting pregnant anytime soon.

The Anyone singer, 28, talked to Joe Rogan recently, saying, “Life doesn’t go according to any plan. So, I could sit here and say, ‘Yes, I would love to have children.’ But I don’t know, because that might change next week. I think in this moment, I want to adopt, for sure.”

Taking life as it comes

The pop star went on to say that she’s trying to go with the flow and take life’s unexpected twists with flexibility.

“I don’t know, I was engaged to a man, [Max Ehrich], last year. I totally thought that I’d be married, maybe pregnant, by now. And that’s not the case. I know that my life is not going according to my plan. I can’t really see myself even getting pregnant. I don’t know. I’m so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off,” she shared.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Lovato also opened up about her life in the spotlight, her numerous battles with drug and alcohol addiction, her 2018 overdose, and the recent admission that she feels she is “too queer” to marry a man anytime in the near future.

“Regardless if drama is happening or not, I am too gay to marry a man right now. I don’t know if that will change in 10 years and I don’t know if that’ll never change, but I love accepting myself. I’ve always known I was hella queer, but I have fully embraced it,” she told the outlet.

Her health and happiness come first

She went on to say she is focusing on her personal health and happiness now, even taking previously-absent weekends off to ensure she is taking care of herself.

“When you start doing the work on yourself, you start noticing your intuition becoming louder and then more accurate,” she continued. “I’m just owning listening to my intuition, my needs, my wants in the moment, and moving forward. The more you try to be what others want you to be, the farther you get from your true self. It’s only when you start allowing yourself the freedom to be yourself [that] all constraints are gone. I always thought there was a book or something that would tell me who I was. Really, it’s just like, ‘No, b***h, just do what makes you happy!’ You’re like, ‘It can’t be that simple.’ It actually is. If it feels right in your gut and you’re not harming anybody, then do what makes you happy.”

Lovato was previously engaged to Max Ehrich for a brief time in 2020 after a whirlwind romance that began in March. The pair got engaged just a few short months later in July only to break things off in September.

She said that the break-up was tough but that she had discovered the actor was “using her” to further his own career and image.

Through the ups and downs, Lovato has much to celebrate this year. Her four-part docuseries, Dancing With the Devil, began streaming on YouTube on March 23, with parts three and four coming out on March 30 and April 2, and the film has received glowing ratings on Rotten Tomatoes from audiences with a 99% fresh score.