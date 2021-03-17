Demi Lovato reveals she was raped at 15 and violated by her dealer the night she overdosed

Demi Lovato has revealed that she was raped at 15 and violated by her dealer on the night of her overdose. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Featureflash

Demi Lovato has shared more details of a traumatic past in her upcoming emotional YouTube documentary, Dancing With the Devil, including details about her drug overdose and being raped at just 15 years old.

The 28-year-old singer has been open about her 2018 accidental overdose, which left her near-dead and suffering from physical trauma.

In her documentary, the Anyone singer and former Disney Channel star shared more about her painful history within the entertainment industry and also gave details on the terrifying events of the night she overdosed.

“I didn’t just overdose. I was taken advantage of,” she explained. A friend of Lovato’s, Sirah Mitchell, said the dealer gave her heroin laced with fentanyl. “He ended up getting her really high and leaving her for dead,” said Mitchell.

Lovato continues, “When they found me, I was naked, blue. I was literally left for dead after he took advantage of me. When I woke up in the hospital, they asked if we had had consensual sex. There was one flash that I had of him on top of me. I saw that flash and I said yes. It wasn’t until a month after the overdose that I realized, ‘You weren’t in any state of mind to make a consensual decision.'”

Demi Lovato raped at 15

Lovato was also candid about a previous trauma she experienced at the age of 15 when she says she was raped: “I lost my virginity in a rape.”

She explained further: “We were hooking up, but I said, ‘Hey, this is not going any farther, I’m a virgin, and I don’t want to lose it this way.’ And that didn’t matter to them; they did it anyways. And I internalized it and I told myself it was my fault because I still went in the room with him, I still hooked up with him.”

Demi Lovato opened up about eating disorder

“I didn’t have the romantic first time with anybody, that was not it for me, and that sucked. And then I had to see this person all the time, and so I stopped eating and coped in other ways: cutting, throwing up, whatever. And my bulimia got so bad that I started throwing up blood for the first time.”

She says she reached the point where she was able to talk to the adults around her about the rape, but the person responsible “never got in trouble for it.”

“They never got taken out of the movie they were in. I always kept it quiet because I’ve always had something to say. I don’t know; I’m tired of opening my mouth. Here’s the tea,” she adds.

Lovato got her first big break starring in Disney’s Camp Rock in 2008, starring alongside the Jonas Brothers.

She announced this week that fans can expect her new album, Dancing With the Devil: The Art of Starting Over, to be released April 2nd and has confirmed that it contains a hotly-rumored collaboration with her long-time friend, Ariana Grande.

Dancing With the Devil will begin airing on YouTube March 23rd.