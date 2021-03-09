Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande: Will we see a collaboration from the pair?

Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande tease a possible collaboration on a new song. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

The rumor mill is churning as fans are certain Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande have dropped hints about a collaboration coming soon.

Demi Lovato, the 28-year-old singer of Anyone, and Grande, the 27-year-old singer of No Tears Left to Cry, have both left possible clues that they are going to be releasing a new song this spring.

Dropping hints

Grande initially sparked fan intrigue when she posted a photo on her Instagram story with snippets of vocals from a new song with the caption “backgrounds on a song for a friend.”

Lovato added fuel to the fire by reposting the image onto her Instagram page with six sneaky-eye emojis and fans went crazy with speculations and hopes of a duet.

The pair have been close friends for years and share a common background of growing up in the entertainment industry.

Grande rose to fame in 2010 for her role as Cat Valentine in the Nickelodeon show Victorious (2010-2013) and the spinoff Sam and Cat (2013-2014). She began singing during her time on the shows and released her first album, Yours Truly, in 2013.

Long-lasting friendship

After Lovato’s nearly-fatal accidental overdose in 2018, Grande took to Twitter to post a simple, yet heartfelt message to her friend, saying “I love u.” Even Grande’s mother, Joan Grande, made an emotional post hoping for nothing but the best for Lovato as she recovered in the hospital.

Read More Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil trailer surpasses 12 million views on YouTube

“I am knocked down, over Demi, I hope and pray that she recovers quickly and finds sobriety again…she is a sweet, kind person, who has in my personal experience always shown love to everyone in my world….She has always been so supportive of Ariana as well, sharing her experiences with the fame and celebrity and notoriety of growing up in a very public space.”

Joan Grande went on to encourage people to be kind and supportive, saying, “….let’s ALL make a deal today….let’s try to be nice to everyone, let’s try to remember that we are ALL human and no one is better than the other, let’s try to share love and light, let’s not pass judgement….let’s not amplify negativity by repeating it! Remember, if you have nothing good to say, why say it?? Don’t say it..! You never know how much you are hurting someone. Try not to find your own self-worth by knocking down others.”

Lovato has been open about her overdose and recovery, revealing recently that she suffered a heart attack and three strokes following the trauma.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Her documentary Dancing With the Devil delves into details of the days leading up to the overdose and the aftermath following it, is set to be released on March 23rd.