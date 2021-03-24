Demi Lovato gives emotionally-charged performance at the L.A. screening of her new docuseries

Demi Lovato shared an emotional performance at the L.A. screening of her new docuseries, Dancing With the Devil. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S bukley

Demi Lovato gave an emotional performance at the March 22 screening of her highly-anticipated docuseries, Dancing With the Devil, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in L.A.

The singer performed three songs in her set; Anyone, I See You, and Dancing With the Devil, the title track for her upcoming album, Dancing With the Devil…The Art of Starting Over.

Emotional performance

Demi Lovato shared Anyone in a heart-wrenching performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards where she was forced to pause just seconds into her performance as she was overcome with emotion. The star wrote Anyone just days before her overdose in 2018.

Lovato’s newest album, set to be released April 2nd, is the first album for the artist since 2017 when she put out her sixth studio album, Tell Me You Love Me.

Dancing With the Devil will document Demi Lovato’s life leading up to her near-fatal accidental overdose. The singer was found unconscious in her home and a friend called 911. The caller requested that no sirens be used, presumably to protect the singer’s privacy, to which the dispatcher replied, “No, no, no, no, this is a medical emergency. I don’t have control over that. … This is definitely a medical emergency, and we need to get there as fast as possible.”

Lovato recently opened up about her overdose, revealing that she suffered three strokes and a heart attack after the incident and that doctors told her she had “five to ten minutes left to live.”

The Camp Rock actress and Sorry Not Sorry singer has always been honest about her struggles with alcohol and drug abuse and had previously been in rehab two times prior.

Living the fast life

Lovato fell into the world of alcohol and drugs at the tender young age of 17 after falling in line with a popular girl who said partying was the way to get famous.

The singer detailed her introduction to alcohol and drugs and the subsequent addictions that followed in her 2017 documentary Simply Complicated. Lovato shared details about the first time she tried cocaine, saying, “I was with a couple friends, and they introduced me to it. I was scared because my mom always told me your heart could just burst if you do it, but I did it anyways. And I loved it.”

Lovato checked into her first treatment center in 2010 at age 18 after having an altercation with a backup dancer. She talked about the outburst in Simply Complicated, recalling that the incident was foggy.

“I just went up to her, and it was like a blur. Everyone was freaking out. I just remember going and sitting down, texting my mom, ‘I’m sorry.’ And I slept the whole day.”

Recently, Lovato divulged that she was raped at age 15 and assaulted by her dealer on the night of her overdose.

Dancing With the Devil docuseries began airing on YouTube March 23rd and will be a four-part series.