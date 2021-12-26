Demi Lovato debuts new, bold look after shaving head

Demi Lovato is welcoming the new year with a new look. Pic credit: @ddlovato/Instagram

Singer-actor Demi Lovato, who goes by they/them pronouns, recently debuted their new, bold haircut. The “Skyscraper” singer showed off their latest haircut in a Christmas Instagram post through a retro-styled video, cut together by photographer Angelo Kritikos.

They have since continued to post about their new haircut on their Instagram story. In one picture, they are rocking an all-black outfit with a gray tie-dye cardigan. Lovato finished off the rocker look with a pair of black combat boots. The outfit was paired with bold eye makeup and silver triangular earrings.

Earlier this year, the singer spoke to People Magazine about their perception of feminity. They shared that they’ve never felt “feminine” and were pressured into fitting into societal expectations.

Lovato told the outlet, “I really believe that when I overdosed in 2018, it was because I was ignoring my truth. I went to such great lengths to suppress who I really am to fit this sexy, feminine pop star and actress image that others had assigned for me that I never truly identified with.”

They went on to express, “I did it though because I thought that’s how it was supposed to be.” Prior to their big cut, Lovato was rocking a less-conventional look: a mullet with front swooping bangs.

Demi Lovato poses on their Instagram story. Pic credit: @ddlovato/Instagram

Fans are loving Lovato’s new look

Fans of the 29-year-old have been praising Lovato’s haircut. One shared two images of the singer’s new look calling them “the definition of ART PERFECTION.” Others are comparing Lovato to Britney Spears’ 2007 meltdown when the pop star publicly shaved her head.

This comparison irritated fans and many have rushed to Lovato’s defense. Calling out the haters, one fan tweeted, “Whoever in the quotes saying “2007 britney” just because of demi going bald because they wanted to just shows how some of you are and will always be towards mental health and trivialize and mock Britney’s mh [mental health] and her life this past 20 years.”

Whoever in the quotes saying "2007 britney" just because of demi going bald because they wanted to just shows how some of you are and will always be towards mental health and trivialize and mock Britney's mh and her life this past 20 years https://t.co/UL3Pl9wfwW

Lovato has kept themselves busy singing to ghosts

In addition to sharing their newfound journey into self-discovery, Lovato has been starring in a Peacock TV series about UFO investigation called Unidentified With Demi Lovato. The streaming platform describes the show as “Demi Lovato brings viewers on a road trip alongside friends, family, and leading alien experts in search of definitive answers to some of the biggest questions about extraterrestrial life.”

As the show aired, Lovato opened up about their sensitive approach to extraterrestrials, refusing to refer to the beings as “aliens” — discrediting the term as derogatory.

Other footage has shown the singer performing to a ghost who was suffering through sexual trauma. Lovato had felt a personal connection to the ghost saying that they “have trauma too” and they “get it.”

Lovato sang their hit single “Skyscraper” to the ghost and was rewarded with detected paranormal activity. The show had four episodes all of which aired in September.

Unidentified With Demi Lovato can be streamed on Peacock TV.