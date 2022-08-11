David and Victoria Beckham react to Brooklyn’s interview with Nicola Peltz addressing ongoing ‘feud’

Brooklyn Beckham and his father David at the World Premiere of Netflix’s Our Planet at the Natural History Museum. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

David and Victoria Beckham share their reactions to their son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, addressing their alleged feud with their daughter-in-law.

Reports of a feud between Peltz and her mother-in-law have made headlines for several months; however, neither of the parties involved directly addressed the supposed drama.

Brooklyn married the actress in April at her father’s Palm Beach estate.

An interview in which Nicola Peltz defended Brooklyn’s career choice seemingly added fuel to the rumor.

The Bates Motel actress has now spoken out, addressing why she did not wear a Victoria Beckham design during the wedding.

This comes after Peltz shared a crying selfie with a cryptic message, some observers claiming was aimed at her in-laws.

David and Victoria Beckham respond to their son’s Variety interview

Taking to their Instagram accounts, the British couple gave their approval of the interview by sharing and reacting to the Variety cover photo.

“Looking good Bust,” David wrote alongside his Instagram Story, sharing the IG post from Brooklyn.

The singer-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham was a proud mother writing: “Looking good Brooklyn!” as she too re-shared the cover.

In the Interview, the Bates Motel actress said she believed that rumors of a feud with her mother-in-law began because she opted for a Valentino wedding gown.

Beckham also denied that his parents don’t get along with his new wife.

Brooklyn opened up about his struggle in his teens with football and trying to live up to his father’s legacy.

“To try and live up to what my dad did in football, I was just like, ‘That’s going to be a bit difficult,’” he said to Variety.

He revealed his father never pressured him to pursue football after he was released from Arsenal youth club at 14 and eventually quit at 16.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz talk about why their marriage works

In the same interview, Brooklyn opened up about his life and ambition to become a professional cook.

His wife joined the interview by phone and opened up about their relationship.

“The thing that’s great about us,” says Nicola, “is that we don’t need anything from each other. We’re just so in love. There’s nothing I need from him or he needs from me.”

The newlyweds are also opening up about starting a family, with the publication noting that Brooklyn was frequently asking Peltz about the gender of their first child.

“She thinks we’re going to have a boy first,” Beckham said, with the actress adding, “We don’t plan on having kids anytime in the next year. But we would love to have a big family one day — we would love to have some of our own, and we would love to adopt.”