Nicola Peltz posts crying selfies amid rumors she’s feuding with Victoria Beckham

Nicola Peltz at a Saint Laurent at the Hollywood Palladium. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

An emotional Nicola Peltz gets candid about her emotions in a cryptic post about those “who make you feel bad” amid rumors of a feud with Victoria Beckham.

The 27-year-old married Brooklyn Beckham in April in a lavish ceremony at her billionaire father’s Palm Beach estate.

Peltz shared a crying photo amid months of reported tension with her new mother-in-law shortly after a report claimed that they “can’t stand each other and don’t talk.”

Observers point to a cryptic interview in which she defended Brooklyn’s career choice and said her husband felt pressure to “please people with his career.”

Victoria Beckham, a noted fashion designer, did not contribute to the wedding attire, adding fuel to the rumor mill.

In addition, the magazine Tatler dubbed Peltz “The new Mrs. Beckham” which didn’t sit well with Spice Girls fans and is said to have added to the tension between the mother and daughter-in-law.

Nicola Peltz opens up about her upbringing in a cryptic post

The Bates Motel star took to social media to share a captured emotional moment.

In the lengthy caption, she talks about her upbringing while hitting at unnamed people who are affecting her wellbeing.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Sometimes I find it hard to show the sad bits of me. Growing up with seven siblings and two very strong parents, made me really tough, they hammered it into me to not let people bring me down or hurt my heart. It made me put such a wall up to protect myself especially in this industry,” she wrote alongside two photos, continuing:

“We all have days where people make you feel bad and it’s okay to be hurt by it. I just thought I would write something because I never show this side of me here. I wanted to show this side of me. I love you all so much and truly appreciate all of your support. It means so much when you guys are kind on my page I want you to know i see you, I hear you, and it means a lot to me 💘.”

In the first photo, the actress is lying in bed with a teddy bear and her hands above her head holding her hair up. The actress appears distraught in the photo and shared a close-up of her red eyes in the second IG snap in the post.

Here is what Victoria Beckham has said about Nicola Peltz

In an interview with Lorraine, Victoria Beckham spoke to host Mark Heyes about Brooklyn’s then-scheduled wedding to Nicola Peltz in December 2020.

Posh Spice said the pair were “both happy” and described her now daughter-in-law as “wonderful, sweet and kind.”

Beckham went on to gush about Nicola Peltz and said she also has the approval of her soccer legend husband.

The interview was conducted about 16 months before the young couple tied the knot after COVID-19 restrictions delayed the wedding.